Gilmour Reassigned to Quad City

DES MOINES, IA - Iowa Wild General Manager Brent Flahr announced on Tuesday the American Hockey League (AHL) club has reassigned forward Adam Gilmour to the Quad City Mallards, Iowa's ECHL affiliate.

Gilmour, 22 (1/29/94), has played in 49 games for Iowa this season. The rookie center has scored four goals and added six assists for a total of 10 points. He made his AHL debut for Iowa last season, going scoreless in the final two games of the regular season. The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder played three seasons at Boston College from 2013-2016. In 119 collegiate outings, Gilmour scored 28 goals and added 45 assists for 73 points. The Minnesota Wild drafted him in the fourth round (#98 overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

After a lengthy road trip with games in Chicago, Rockford, Texas and Milwaukee, Iowa returns home to play the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday, Mar. 18 at 6 PM at Wells Fargo Arena. The St. Patrick's Day game features a postgame concert with Gaelic Storm, sponsored by 100.3 The Bus, Jim Beam and My Satellite Guy. VIP packages are available starting at $20. The first 1,500 fans to the game receive an Iowa Wild Irish themed hat, sponsored by 95 KGGO and LIUNA. In a partnership with Jim Beam and NASH FM, fans 21 and older are able to purchase the "The Big Ginger" drink special. It is also Jim Beam Night. Subway Combo Packs are available for purchase at the game. Brewdog packs are also available for purchase at the game, presented by Legends American Grill and Bud Light. The Wild will also don St. Patrick's Day themed specialty jerseys for the game. The team wears the specialty jerseys for all three home games in March, culminating with a live postgame jersey auction on Saturday, Mar. 31.

