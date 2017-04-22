Gillies Stops 32 in Game 1 Heat Loss

News Release

Stockton, Calif. - Despite a flurry of scoring chances and a 32-save performance from Jon Gillies, the Stockton Heat fall to the San Jose Barracuda 4-0 in game 1 of their Pacific Division Semifinals series Friday night. Hunter Shinkaruk led the Heat in shots with 5, while Mark Jankowski and Tyler Wotherspoon also earned a couple grade-A chances on net. Unfortunately, they ran into a tough goaltender in Troy Grosenick, who stopped all 28 shots he faced to earn the win. With San Jose leading the series 1-0, the Stockton Heat now look forward to a pivotal game 2 matchup right back at the SAP Center Sunday afternoon, as the Heat look to steal home ice advantage from the Barracuda.

SERIES GAME-BY-GAME Pacific Division Semifinals Game 1 - Stockton at San Jose - L 0-4 Game 2 - Stockton at San Jose - Sunday, April 23 at 3:00PM Game 3 - Stockton vs. San Jose - Friday, April 28 at 7:00PM Game 4* - Stockton vs. San Jose - Sunday, April 30 at 4:00PM Game 5* - Stockton at San Jose - Tuesday, May 2 at 7:00PM *If necessary

SCORING SUMMARY 1st Period San Jose goal: D Tim Heed (1) shot on the rush beats the goaltender high glove side (unassisted), 6:38 Shots: STK - 10 | SJ - 10

2nd Period San Jose goal: F Ryan Carpenter (1) 2-on-1 leads to a one-timer that gets past the goaltender high glove side (Robinson, Ryan assists), 3:34 Shots: STK - 10 | SJ - 15

3rd Period San Jose goal: F Ryan Carpenter (2) rebound in front is poked past the downed goaltender and into the net (Chartier, Mueller assists), 11:37 San Jose goal: F Kevin Labanc (1) shot from center ice goes into the empty net (Goodrow, Chartier assists), 19:21 Shots: STK - 8 | SJ - 11

GOALIES W: Troy Grosenick (28 shots, 28 saves) L: Jon Gillies (35 shots, 32 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS Three Stars: 1- Troy Grosenick (28 shots, 28 saves) 2- Ryan Carpenter (2 goals) 3- Tim Heed (1 goal) Final Shots: STK - 28 | SJ - 36 Power Plays: STK - 0/3 | SJ - 0/4 Jon Gillies stops 32 shots in his first-ever AHL Calder Cup Playoffs appearance Tonight was the first game in the Calder Cup Playoffs from the Calgary Flames AHL affiliate since April 30, 2014 (Abbotsford Heat) The Heat penalty kill starts the playoffs perfect (4/4) after ending the season allowing just one in their last 20 attempts

QUOTES "We definitely had our chances. At the end of the day we lost, but I didn\'t think it was a 4-0 game. I thought there were a few chances that we needed to capitalize on, but San Jose took advantage of their chances and that\'s why the result was what it was." - Morgan Klimchuk on tonight\'s loss.

"Obviously, we play San Jose a lot during the regular season and we have a lot of guys who have played a lot of games here and a lot of guys who have won and they did a good job of helping the guys who haven\'t been in this situation before. We\'re definitely looking for a better result on Sunday." - Klimchuk on the team not playing with nerves in this game.

"We have to make some changes whenever you lose like that, but I thought we did some good things tonight. You have to look at the positives and limit the odd-man rushes and things like that." - Klimchuk on what needs to change for Sunday.

"Playoffs are a different animal for sure. You have to do all the little things right. I think we got a little aggressive a few times and that caused a few 2-on-1 chances, but we\'ll learn from it and come out hard Sunday." - Tyler Wotherspoon with his thoughts on tonight.

"To me, it didn\'t really feel like a 4-0 game. We had some real good looks tonight but we weren\'t able to capitalize on those chances. And if you look at San Jose, they were able to capitalize on their chances. To me that was the difference in the game, I wasn\'t disappointed with the effort or the way we played, I thought we did a lot of good things tonight." - Head Coach Ryan Huska on the game as a whole.

"You have to give their goaltender [Troy Grosenick] some credit. You\'re getting good scoring chances right in front of the net and he\'s making saves. There were a few opportunities that we missed. We missed the net on some grade-A chances and that\'s something that we can\'t be doing. If we continue to get some good chances in the next game, they\'ll fall for us." - Coach Huska on capitalizing on chances Sunday.

NEXT HOME GAME STOCKTON HEAT vs. San Jose Barracuda Pacific Division Semifinals - Game 3 Friday, April 28 at Stockton Arena First 2,500 fans receive a Heat Rally Towel Courtesy of Chase Chevrolet Doors at 6:00PM, Puck drop at 7:00PM

