Gillies and Rittich Combine to Stop 64 Charlotte Shots Last Weekend

February 13, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Records Last Week's Record: 0-2-0-0, 0 points Overall Record: 19-19-4-1, 0.500 Points Percentage, 6th in the Pacific Division

Last Week's Results Feb. 10 - Stockton Heat 1 at Charlotte 3 Feb. 11 - Stockton Heat 0 at Charlotte 3

This Week's Schedule Fri. Feb. 17 - Stockton Heat vs. San Jose Barracuda - Stockton Arena (7:30 p.m. PST) Sat. Feb. 18 - Stockton Heat vs. Bakersfield Condors - Stockton Arena (7:30 p.m. PST)

Recent Transactions 2/9 - Matt Bailey released from his AHL contract 2/7 - Keegan Kanzig assigned to Adirondack from Stockton by Calgary

Team Leaders Goals: Mark Jankowski with 15 Assists: Linden Vey with 18 Points: Mark Jankowski with 31 PIMs: Ryan Lomberg with 93 PIMS Wins: Jon Gillies with 11 Losses: Jon Gillies with 11 GAA: David Rittich with 2.24 (Among Heat Goalies who've played 900 minutes or more) SV%: David Rittich with 0.923 (Among Heat Goalies who've played 900 minutes or more)

Team Stats Goals For: Week: 1 | Overall: 122 Goals Against: Week: 6 | Overall: 124 Power Play: 26-174 (14.9%), 26th in AHL Penalty Kill: 156-191 (81.7%), 15th in AHL

Records vs. Opponents Pacific Division Bakersfield (2-4-1-0) Ontario (2-2-1-0) San Antonio (1-1-0-0) San Diego (6-1-0-1) San Jose (2-3-1-0) Texas (1-0-0-0) Tucson (2-4-1-0) TOTALS vs. PACIFIC: (16-15-4-1)

Central Division: Charlotte (2-2-0-0) - SERIES COMPLETED Grand Rapids (0-1-0-0) Milwaukee (1-1-0-0) - SERIES COMPLETED TOTALS vs. CENTRAL: (3-4-0-0)

Seven on Falkovsky has increased his scoring streak to eight games, recording 10 goals and 5 assists during the stretch. Falkovsky has scored a goal in all but one of those games and has scored eight of the 10 goals on the power play (PHOTO BY ANDY CAMP). Calgary Flames (NHL) Record Last Week: 1-0-0, 2 points Record Overall: 28-25-3, 59 points, 5th in Pacific Division This Week's Schedule: Mon. Feb. 13 - Flames vs. Arizona (6:00 p.m. PST) Wed. Feb. 15 - Flames vs. Philadelphia (6:30 p.m. PST) Sat. Feb. 18 - Flames at Vancouver (7:00 p.m. PST)

Adirondack Thunder (ECHL) Record Last Week: 2-1-0, 4 points Record Overall: 26-14-7, 59 points, 4th in East Division This Week's Schedule: Tue. Feb. 14 - Thunder vs. Reading (3:00 p.m. PST) Fri. Feb. 17 - Thunder at Atlanta (4:35 p.m. PST) Sat. Feb. 18 - Thunder at Atlanta (4:05 p.m. PST) Sun. Feb. 18 - Thunder at South Carolina (12:05 p.m. PST)

News and Notes

Jon Gillies and David Rittich stopped 64 of Charlotte's 69 shots last weekend (.928 save-percentage) The Heat are now 8-7-0-0 all-time against teams from the Central Division David Rittich ranks seventh among goalies who've played 900 minutes or more in the AHL with a 2.24 goals-against average He also is second in the league in shutouts with 4 (most all-time in Heat team history and in one season) Mark Jankowski is tied for 10th in the AHL among rookie scorers with 31 points Andrew Mangiapane is tied third in the AHL among rookies with 6 power-play goals Ryan Lomberg has the lead in penalty minutes among rookie skaters with 93 PIMS His seven major penalties (all for fighting) are tied for the most among rookies and tied for fourth most among all skaters league wide Tyler Wotherspoon and Rasmus Andersson are tied for fourth among defenseman with a plus-16 rating Stockton averages the third most penalty minutes per game with 16.65 minutes in the box After starting the year with 7 wins through their first 12 road games, Stockton has gone 0-9-2 on the road since December 20 The Heat average 2.84 goals per game and 2.88 goals against per game Stockton is on a eight-game winless streak That's tied for the second longest such streak this season in the AHL Stockton's 11-game winless streak on the road is also tied with the Condors for the second longest such streak The Heat have scored just four goals in their last seven games The team is plus-13 and plus-5 in scoring during the first and second periods respectively but a minus-17 in third periods this season Stockton is 1 for their last 50 on the power play having gone eight-straight games without a power play goal

Morgan Klimchuk suited up in his 100th AHL game on Friday night, having suited up for the Abbotsford Heat, Adirondack Flames and Stockton Heat. Through his first 100 games, Klimchuk has 16 goals and 21 assists for 37 points (PHOTO BY ASVITT PHOTOGRAPHY). Approaching Milestones

Linden Vey is a point away from 200 in his AHL career Vey is also 7 games away from playing his 400th professional game (AHL + NHL) Daniel Pribyl is 3 games away from playing his 200th professional game (AHL + Czech 1) Tyler Wotherspoon is 4 assists shy of 50 in his AHL career Wotherspoon is also 6 games away from playing in his 200th career AHL game Kenney Morrison is 6 games away from 100 in his AHL career Emile Poirier is 8 points away from 100 in his AHL career Coach Ryan Huska is 14 wins away from 100 in his AHL career He's also 13 games away from coaching his 200th AHL game Coach Huska is 7 games away from coaching in his 700th game (Kelowna Rockets of the WHL included) Hunter Smith is 14 games away from playing in his 100th AHL game Oliver Kylington is 16 games away from playing in his 100th AHL game Mike Angelidis is 17 games away from playing in his 700th professional game (AHL + NHL) Recently Accomplished Milestones

Morgan Klimchuk suited up in his 100th career AHL game on Friday in Charlotte.

