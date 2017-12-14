GildanÂ® extends Triple-A Baseball national sponsorship to celebrate the 2018 All-Star Game and the

Columbus Clippers

December 14, 2017 - International League (IL) - Columbus Clippers

News Release

Charleston, South Carolina - Gildan USA is extending its Triple-A Baseball National Partnership into 2018 to celebrate the excitement of the All-Star and National Championship Games being hosted in the same city, in the same season - Columbus, Ohio.

Never before has one city hosted both Triple-A Baseball epic events in the same season. Columbus will host the 2018 Triple-A All-Star Game presented by Huntington Bank and Gildan&#174; on July 11 at Huntington Park and will include exciting events and activities like the popular Home Run Derby.

Then, on September 18, the 2018 Gildan Triple-A National Championship - the one-game, winner-take-all showdown between the champions of the International League and the Pacific Coast League - will take place at Huntington Park and will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Network.

