Gilbert Departs Reign; Kings Acquire Conditional Fifth-Round Pick
February 15, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Kings have received a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft from Washington in exchange for defenseman Tom Gilbert, Kings President/General Manager Dean Lombardi announced today.
Gilbert, 34, appeared in 18 games this season with the Kings, recording five points (1-45) and six penalty minutes. He was signed by the Kings as an unrestricted free agent, July 1, 2016. The Bloomington, Minnesota, native skated in five games with the Ontario Reign (AHL), earning one assist.
The Reign open a four-game homestand and return to Citizens Business Bank Arena tonight, Wednesday, February 15 to host the Iowa Wild for the first time in team history at 7:00 p.m.
