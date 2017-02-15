Gilbert Departs Reign; Kings Acquire Conditional Fifth-Round Pick

February 15, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Kings have received a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft from Washington in exchange for defenseman Tom Gilbert, Kings President/General Manager Dean Lombardi announced today.

Gilbert, 34, appeared in 18 games this season with the Kings, recording five points (1-45) and six penalty minutes. He was signed by the Kings as an unrestricted free agent, July 1, 2016. The Bloomington, Minnesota, native skated in five games with the Ontario Reign (AHL), earning one assist.

The Reign open a four-game homestand and return to Citizens Business Bank Arena tonight, Wednesday, February 15 to host the Iowa Wild for the first time in team history at 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.