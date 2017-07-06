Gibbons Added to 2017 All-Star Team

News Release

Marion, Ill. - The Southern Illinois Miners announce that right-hander Ethan Gibbons was named as one of four additions by West Division and Florence Freedom manager Dennis Pelfrey to the all-star game. He will join Craig Massey and John Werner to represent Southern Illinois at the 2017 Frontier League All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 12th at Slammers Stadium in Joliet.

"Gibby has really been a go-to guy for us the whole first half," Miners manager Mike Pinto said. "This is a great recognition for him, and we are thrilled that he will get to have this experience."

Gibbons, who is in his first season with the Miners after spending two years with the Freedom in their bullpen, has been a steady starter for the club, with a team-leading five wins, 44 strikeouts and 19 walks in 45 innings pitched. He has come on strong down the stretch in the first half, recording wins in four of his last five outings, with the Miners having won six of his eight starts this season as well. He has allowed three or fewer earned runs in five of those eight starts, and has struck out five or more batters in six of nine total games this season, including a relief outing against Evansville on May 12th in his first appearance with Southern Illinois.

The Miners return to action tonight at 6:30 p.m. when they take on the Schaumburg Boomers at Boomers Stadium. Gibbons will start the contest for Southern Illinois, with southpaw Preston Jamison taking the mound for the Boomers.

