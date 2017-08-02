Giants Top Rawhide in Pitcher\\"s Duel

News Release

SAN JOSE, CA - For the second time in the last three games, the Rawhide found themselves falling behind in the midst of a pitcher's duel. And, for the second time in the last three games, Visalia was unable to come up with many opportunities to score, let alone the big hit to move the runners around. As a result, they ended up on the losing side once again to fall 2-0 against the Giants.

Visalia (55-54/19-20) saw Jon Duplantier go six strong tonight, allowing two runs on just four hits while striking out eight Giants hitters, including two-strikeout frames in the third and sixth innings. The Arizona Diamondbacks second-ranked prospect pitched two clean frames, faced the minimum three times, and worked around an error in both the fifth and sixth innings to keep the Giants from adding to their lead.

San Jose (47-61/18-21) took the lead in the third inning on the only scoring play of the game. Duplantier (L, 4-1) struck out Jalen Miller looking to start the frame, but then walked Steven Duggar for the second time. Ryan Howard followed that up by singling through the left side to put two on with one out. Duplantier induced a pop-out from Brian Reynolds to shortstop to bring up Jonah Arenado, who hit a line drive to right center. Matt McPhearson broke in on it and then saw the ball sail over his head despite a leaping effort. Both Duggar and Howard would score and Arenado would cruise into second with a stand-up, two-run double.

Grant Watson (W, 4-1) continued his string of strong performances for San Jose tonight, keeping Rawhide hitters off balance and inducing weak contact throughout the game. Watson came an out shy of tying his career-high, going 6.2 innings on 105 pitches with five strikeouts, one walk, and four hits allowed. He retired eight Rawhide hitters in a row between the first and fourth innings and then seven more in a row between the fourth and seventh. Watson allowed two hits to Jason Morozowski and two more to Austin Byler, but only saw a runner go past first base twice tonight.

â¨For the second straight night, the Rawhide brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth, this time after a one-out Morozowski single, his third hit of the game. But Byler flied out to center and Fernery Ozuna struck out swinging against Carlos Diaz (SV, 1) to end the game.

Visalia has now fallen in four consecutive games and, with the loss, have lost their first series since a three-game set against Modesto in Visalia from July 4-6.

Visalia will conclude the road trip in San Jose tomorrow evening. It'll match up RHP Bo Takahashi (6-6, 3.98) for Visalia and LHP Garrett Williams (0-0, -. - ) for the Giants. First pitch is at 12:30 PM and the live radio broadcast will be on Rawdhiebaseball.com.

