Giants Snap Skid with 10-Inning Victory

News Release

VISALIA, CA - Bryan Reynolds hit a tiebreaking two-run triple in the top of the 10th inning before the Giants held off the Rawhide in the bottom of the frame for a thrilling 7-6 win on Sunday evening at Recreation Park. With the victory, San Jose (31-43 overall, 1-3 second half) avoided the sweep and snapped their season-high seven-game losing streak.

Reynolds' (2-for-6, 3B, 2 RBI, SB) triple was his league-leading seventh of the season. Matt Winn (3-for-4), Gio Brusa (2-for-6, 2B, RBI) and Dillon Dobson (2-for-5) also produced multi-hit games at the plate for the Giants while Jalen Miller (1-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI) drove home a pair of runs.

Visalia rallied from a late 5-3 deficit as Tyler Baker smacked a game-tying two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth off of San Jose closer Dylan Rheault. Reynolds' hit in the top of the 10th gave the Giants back the lead and while the Rawhide scored once in the bottom of the 10th, Rheault was able to slam the door to secure the victory.

The back-and-forth affair began with San Jose scoring single runs in the first and second innings to take a 2-0 lead. Ronnie Jebavy and Dobson drew back-to-back walks to start the game before Visalia starting pitcher Jon Duplantier set down the next two hitters. Jonah Arenado then hit a grounder to shortstop that was thrown away by Sergio Alcantara for an error allowing Jebavy to score the first run of the night.

In the top of the second, Winn led off with a single and immediately scored when the next batter, Miller, grounded a double down the left field line.

Mike Connolly started on the mound for the Giants and began his evening with two scoreless innings. Connolly had retired five straight Rawhide hitters until Matt McPhearson singled with two outs in the bottom of the third. Sergio Alcantara then singled before Austin Byler stepped to the plate and launched a three-run home run to right center. The homer, Byler's third of the season, gave Visalia a 3-2 lead.

The Giants though battled back with single tallies in the fourth and fifth innings to reclaim the lead. In the top of the fourth, Reynolds singled with two outs and then stole second. Brusa followed with a line drive single into right center to bring home Reynolds with the tying run.

An inning later, T.J. Bennett walked before moving to third on Winn's one-out single. Miller then lifted a sacrifice fly to center plating Bennett for a 4-3 San Jose advantage.

The Giants then pushed their lead to 5-3 with another run in the top of the sixth. Singles from Dobson and Arenado put runners on the corners with two outs for San Jose before a balk called on Rawhide reliever Cameron Gann scored the run.

Meanwhile, Connolly cruised through the remainder of his outing. The right-hander tossed 1-2-3 bottom of the fourth and fifth innings. He then used a double play to pitch around an error and a walk in the sixth. Connolly was removed from the game after surrendering a two-out single in the bottom of the seventh, but Carlos Diaz entered from the bullpen and needed just one pitch to retire Daniel Lockhart ending the inning.

Diaz (1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO) then returned to the mound in the bottom of the eighth and quickly set down Visalia in order to maintain the 5-3 lead.

With San Jose still ahead by two runs, Rheault was summoned from the bullpen to begin the bottom of the ninth. Rheault retired Marty Herum on a groundout to start the inning before issuing a walk to Jason Morozowski. Baker was up next and he belted a 1-1 pitch from Rheault over the fence in right center for a home run. The round-tripper, Baker's second of the season, tied the game 5-5. Rheault did recover after yielding the home run to retire the next two hitters sending the game into extra innings.

The Rawhide brought in their All-Star closer Bud Jeter to pitch the top of the 10th and he was greeted by a leadoff single off the bat of Winn. Jeter set down the next two hitters, but Dobson then blooped a two-out single into shallow center. Winn advanced to third on the hit while Dobson moved up to second when the center fielder McPhearson's throw skipped away from third base for an error. Reynolds then stepped to the plate for the Giants and blasted a high fly ball that short-hopped the fence in straightaway center field. Winn and Dobson easily scored on the hit to give San Jose a 7-5 lead while Reynolds raced into third with a triple.

In the bottom of the 10th, Rheault quickly retired the first batter before McPhearson laced a triple into the right field corner. Alcantara followed with an RBI groundout as McPhearson scored to trim the Giants lead to 7-6, but Rheault then induced Byler to groundout to second ending the game.

Rheault (2-1) picked-up the win for San Jose despite allowing three runs (all earned) in his two innings of work. The right-hander surrendered two hits, walked one and struck out one.

Jeter (2-4) was saddled with the loss for the Rawhide after giving up both runs in the top of the 10th.

