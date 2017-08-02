Giants Shutout Rawhide to Complete Sweep

News Release

SAN JOSE, CA - Garrett Williams struck out 10 over six scoreless innings in a dominant California League debut as the San Jose Giants earned a 3-0 victory over the Visalia Rawhide on Wednesday afternoon at Municipal Stadium. With the win, San Jose (49-61 overall, 19-21 second half) completes a sweep of the three-game series and claims their fourth consecutive victory overall.

Williams (1-0), who was added to the Giants roster from Augusta (A) before the game, worked around five singles and three walks during his masterful six-inning performance to pick-up the win. Will LaMarche (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO) and Dylan Rheault (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO) then each tossed a scoreless innings of relief to complete the shutout. Rheault earned his 17th save of the season.

San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Mark Melancon started for San Jose on a rehab assignment and pitched a scoreless top of the first. Melancon surrendered one single and struck out one batter during his brief appearance.

The Giants jumped out early in the contest scoring all three of their runs over the first two innings. In the bottom of the first, Bryan Reynolds launched a two-out solo home run to deep right center giving San Jose a 1-0 lead. The home run was Reynolds' sixth of the season.

The Giants then pushed across two more runs in the second. Matt Winn led off the inning with a single before Ronnie Jebavy smacked an RBI triple into the left center field gap. John Polonius then delivered a sacrifice fly to center plating Jebavy for a 3-0 advantage.

Meanwhile, Williams entered the game after Melancon's appearance and worked around a two-out walk and a single in the top of the second. In the third, the left-hander registered three straight swinging strikeouts before fanning two more Rawhide batters in the fourth inning.

With the score still 3-0, Visalia threatened against Williams in the fifth, but left two runners on base. After Williams quickly set down the first two batters of the frame, Ben DeLuzio singled. Tyler Baker then bounced a single up the middle to move DeLuzio to second and bring the potential tying run to the plate. Williams though came back to retire Austin Byler on a routine groundout to second ending the inning.

The Rawhide put two more runners on base in the sixth, but again Williams managed to escape. Jason Morozowski drew a leadoff walk while Matt Jones was hit by a pitch with one out, however Williams induced back-to-back groundouts of the next two hitters, Seth Spivey and Jorge Flores, to retire the side.

In the seventh, Visalia put two runners in scoring position with two outs against Williams, but once again came away empty-handed. With one out, DeLuzio walked and Baker singled before a successful double steal with two outs put runners on second and third. However with the possible tying run at the plate, Williams struck out Morozowski swinging to end the inning.

LaMarche then entered from the bullpen in the top of the eighth and used a double play to work around a one-out single. In the ninth, Rheault needed just five pitches to retire the side in order sealing the victory.

Rawhide starter Bo Takahashi (6-7) was saddled with the loss after yielding three runs (all earned) on four hits over 5 2/3 innings. He walked five and struck out three.

