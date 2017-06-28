Giants Power Surge Continues in 11-5 Win

News Release

SAN JOSE, CA - Dillon Dobson homered twice and drove in five runs to lead the San Jose Giants to an 11-5 victory over the Stockton Ports on Tuesday evening at Municipal Stadium. The win was San Jose's (33-43 overall, 3-3 second half) second straight to begin the series and third consecutive victory overall.

Dobson (3-for-4, 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI), who also doubled in the blowout win, has now hit three home runs over the last two games. Aramis Garcia (1-for-3, HR, RBI) added a solo homer on Tuesday and has also gone deep three times in the first two games of the series. The Giants have hit a total of seven homers and scored 23 runs over the last two nights against the Ports.

San Jose starter Grant Watson (1-1) earned his first win of the season after limiting Stockton to one run over 5 2/3 innings. The left-hander scattered seven hits, walked three and struck out five during his 99-pitch outing.

The Giants never trailed in the contest scoring twice in the bottom of the first inning on Dobson's first homer of the night. Facing Ports starter Angel Duno, the inning began with Ryan Howard drawing a walk. Dobson then stepped to the plate and crushed an 0-1 pitch over the fence in right for a two-run homer. The home run, Dobson's 10th of the season, gave San Jose an early 2-0 lead.

Stockton immediately cut the Giants lead in half with a run in the top of the second, but Watson stranded the bases loaded to prevent further damage. Sandber Pimentel walked to start the rally before a one-out walk to Seth Brown put runners on first and second. A Nate Mondou groundout then advanced the runners before Mikey White singled sharply into right bringing home Pimentel with the first Ports run. Watson followed with a walk to Eli White loading the bases, but recovered to set down rehabbing A's infielder Marcus Semien on a groundout to end the inning.

San Jose then took advantage of two errors in the bottom of the second to score twice extending their lead to 4-1. With one out, John Polonius reached on a Mondou fielding error before T.J. Bennett doubled to deep left center putting runners on second and third. Jalen Miller followed with a sacrifice fly plating Polonius with the first run of the inning. Howard then hit a liner to shortstop that deflected off the glove of Eli White for another error as Bennett scored to make it 4-1.

Garcia stretched the lead to 5-1 when he launched a towering solo home run in the bottom of the third. The round-tripper was Garcia's 11th of the year.

The Giants then broke the game open with back-to-back three-run frames in the fifth and sixth. Howard led off the bottom of the fifth with a single before Dobson lined a double into the left center field gap. Bryan Reynolds was up next and he brought home both runners with a double to deep center. Three batters later, Reynolds scored the third run of the inning on a Matt Pare sacrifice fly.

In the sixth, Miller and Howard worked consecutive two-out walks before Dobson crushed a three-run home run to right. Dobson's second homer of the evening pushed the San Jose lead to 11-1.

Meanwhile, Watson didn't allow another run after the second. The left-hander pitched around a one-out single in the third and a two-out single in the top of the fourth. In the fifth, Semien and Tyler Ramirez delivered back-to-back two-out singles, but were both stranded when Sean Murphy flied out. Stockton put two more runners on base in the sixth via an error and a single, but David Owen entered from the bullpen with two outs and quickly got out of the inning when he retired Mikey White on a first-pitch groundout. Owen then used a double play to work through a couple of hits in a scoreless top of the seventh.

The Ports did send all nine of their hitters to the plate in the top of the eighth scoring four runs against Owen (2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO) to cut the Giants lead to 11-5. Three straight one-out singles from Skye Bolt, Brown and Mondou produced the first run. Mikey White then reached on a Howard throwing error at shortstop which scored another run. Eli White followed with an RBI infield single before Semien's sacrifice fly scored the fourth run of the top of the eighth to bring Stockton to within 11-5. Following a walk to Ramirez, Michael Cederoth was summoned from the bullpen and he promptly set down Santiago Chavez on a fly out to left to retire the side.

Cederoth (1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO) then worked a scoreless top of the ninth inning to seal the San Jose victory.

Duno (6-4) suffered the loss after yielding a season-high eight runs (six earned) on seven hits over five innings. He walked one and struck out six.

