Giants Pitching Shines in Victory

News Release

SAN JOSE, CA - Grant Watson, Caleb Simpson and Carlos Diaz combined on a five-hit shutout as the Giants blanked the Visalia Rawhide by a 2-0 score on Tuesday evening at Municipal Stadium. The victory was the second straight for San Jose (48-61 overall, 18-21 second half) to begin the series and their third consecutive win overall.

Watson (4-1) dazzled on the mound to pick-up the win tossing 6 2/3 scoreless innings. The Giants starter surrendered just four hits, walked one and struck out five during his 105-pitch outing. Simpson (1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO) then set down all four batters he faced out of the bullpen before Diaz (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO) slammed the door in the top of the ninth inning for his first save of the year.

Jonah Arenado (1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI) drove home both of San Jose's runs in the victory with a two-out, two-RBI double in the bottom of the third. Ryan Howard (1-for-3, SB) and Bryan Reynolds (1-for-4) also each extended their hitting streaks to eight games.

The only run-scoring rally of the contest came in the bottom of the third as the Giants scored twice against Rawhide starting pitcher Jon Duplantier. With one out, Steven Duggar drew a walk before Howard grounded a single into left to put runners on first and second. After Reynolds popped out, Arenado stepped to the plate and hammered a line drive over the head of center fielder Matt McPhearson. The hit went for a double as both Duggar and Howard easily scored giving San Jose a 2-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Watson cruised through the first three innings setting down nine of the first 11 Rawhide batters. He had retired eight straight after recording a strikeout to begin the top of the fourth before Austin Byler lined a single down the right field line. On the play, the right fielder Duggar had the ball glance off his glove and roll towards the corner as Byler raced into third. Duggar was charged with a two-base error, but Byler was ultimately stranded at third as Watson came back to strikeout Fernery Ozuna and induce Henry Castillo to groundout ending the inning.

With the score still 2-0, Watson breezed through a 1-2-3 top of the fifth. In the sixth, Jason Morozowski singled with two outs, but was promptly thrown out at second attempting to steal to end the inning. Watson then returned to the mound for the seventh and quickly retired the first two batters before a nine-pitch walk to Castillo. The walk ended Watson's night, but Simpson entered from the bullpen and struck out the next hitter, Matt Jones, to retire the side.

Simpson then needed just nine pitches to cruise through a perfect top of the eighth before Diaz was summoned to protect a two-run lead in the top of the ninth. Diaz struck out McPhearson to start the inning before Morozowski singled sharply up the middle. A wild pitch then advanced Morozowski to second before Diaz set down Byler on a fly out to center. Ozuna was up next representing the potential tying run, but he struck out on three pitches as Diaz completed the shutout.

Duplantier (4-1) suffered the loss after pitching six innings with two runs (both earned) allowed. He gave up four hits, walked two and struck out eight.

