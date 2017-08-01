Giants Open Homestand with Victory

News Release

SAN JOSE, CA - The San Jose Giants opened their homestand Monday night with a 4-2 win over the Visalia Rawhide at Municipal Stadium. The victory gave San Jose a three-game home winning streak for the first time this season. The win also moved the Giants (47-61 overall, 17-21 second half) to within two games of first place Modesto (19-19) and Visalia (19-19) in the second half North Division standings.

Ryan Howard (2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI) had two hits and drove home a pair of runs to lead San Jose offensively.

Matt Solter (3-0) earned the win with four solid innings of long relief. Solter, who at one point during his outing retired nine straight Rawhide batters, gave up just one run on three hits. He struck out four.

San Francisco Giants right-hander Johnny Cueto started on the mound for San Jose as part of a rehabilitation assignment. Cueto worked three scoreless innings and threw 34 pitches. He surrendered only two singles, walked one and struck out four.

The Giants built a 4-0 lead in the contest with one run in the bottom of the third before a three-run fourth inning. In the third, Howard led off with a double into the left field corner. Bryan Reynolds then hit a grounder to second that took a bad hop and skipped over the head of Visalia second baseman Fernery Ozuna. Reynolds was credited with a single as Howard scored from second with the first run of the night.

San Jose then knocked out four hits during their fourth-inning rally to extend the lead. Gio Brusa started the frame with a double to deep right before moving to third on Ronnie Jebavy's fly out. Jalen Miller was up next and he singled sharply into center bringing home Brusa for a 2-0 advantage. Steven Duggar followed with a double to put runners on second and third before Howard delivered a two-RBI single down the right field line stretching the lead to 4-0.

Meanwhile, Solter entered the game to begin the top of the fourth and didn't allow a run until the seventh. The right-hander pitched around a pair of one-out singles in the fourth inning before setting down the Rawhide 1-2-3 in the fifth and sixth frames. He had retired nine batters in a row until issuing a one-out walk to Seth Spivey in the seventh. Matt McPhearson then belted a triple to deep right center scoring Spivey to trim the Giants lead to 4-1. David Sopilka was up next and he hit a high pop up down the right field line that was caught in foul territory by first baseman Dillon Dobson for the second out. McPhearson tagged-up on the play, but was easily thrown out by Dobson at home for a dramatic double play to end the inning.

Will LaMarche (1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO) then took over out of the bullpen to begin the top of the eighth. A strikeout of Galli Cribbs started the inning before Ben DeLuzio doubled to deep left. Jason Morozowski followed with a single advancing DeLuzio to third and bringing the potential tying run to the plate. Ozuna was up next and he singled down the left field line to score a run cutting the San Jose lead to 4-2. Morozowski advanced to third on the play, however Ozuna was thrown out at second by the left fielder Reynolds as he attempted to stretch the hit into a double. LaMarche then came back to retire Austin Byler on a shallow fly out to center ending the inning.

In the ninth, Dylan Rheault (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO) quickly set down the first two batters of the inning. A walk to Matt Jones brought the tying run to the plate, but Rheault needed just one pitch to retire pinch-hitter Tyler Baker on a foul pop out to third to seal the victory.

Rheault earned his 16th save of the season.

Visalia starter Jose Almonte (8-8) suffered the loss after yielding four runs (all earned) on seven hits over 3 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out five.

