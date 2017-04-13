Giants Host Stockton in Home Opener Tonight

News Release

At Municipal Stadium (San Jose, CA) * Thursday, April 13, 7:00 PM * Friday, April 14, 7:00 PM * Saturday, April 15, 5:00 PM

Records Stockton: 5-2 San Jose: 4-3

Probable Starting Pitchers Thursday Stockton - Evan Manarino (0-0, 2.25) San Jose - Jake McCasland (0-0, 2.25)

Friday Stockton - Dustin Hurlbutt (1-0, 6.00) San Jose - Conner Menez (0-0, 3.18)

Saturday Stockton - Brett Graves (0-0, 1.23) San Jose - Mike Connolly (1-0, 1.69)

Broadcast Information All three games will be televised live on Comcast Hometown Network (Channel 104 SD/819 HD). Joe Ritzo handles the play-by-play while color commentary duties will be provided by Joe Castellano (Thursday) and Kevin Frandsen (Friday and Saturday). The entire series can also be heard live on sjgiants.com and inside Municipal Stadium on 92.9 FM with Justin Allegri and Mike Hohler calling the action. Radio broadcasts begin 20 minutes prior to first pitch with The Giants Pregame Show. All 140 games this season will be aired on the club's official website and the San Jose Giants Mobile App. Additionally, every home game is streamed live and available on demand through MiLB.TV.

Giants Begin Three-Game Series Against Stockton Tonight The San Jose Giants host the Stockton Ports in their home opener this evening at Municipal Stadium. Jake McCasland is slated to make the start on the mound for San Jose tonight. McCasland's first start of the year came last Friday at Inland Empire. The right-hander pitched four innings and surrendered just one earned run while recording three strikeouts. A former 26th round pick out of the University of New Mexico, McCasland logged a sparking 1.65 ERA in 109 innings with Class-A Augusta last year. Today marks the first of three straight games for the Giants versus the Ports before the homestand continues with a four-game set against the Visalia Rawhide beginning on Monday.

Home Opener The San Jose franchise is celebrating 75 years at Municipal Stadium in 2017 (oldest facility in the California League).

SoCal Road Trip The Giants posted a 4-3 record during their season-opening Southern California road trip. San Jose won three out of four games at Inland Empire to open the season before picking-up one victory in three games at Lancaster in a series that concluded last night.

Giant Offense San Jose's 59 runs scored through seven games this season (8.4 per game) lead the California League. The Giants have scored at least seven runs in six consecutive games and plated 10 or more runs three times already this year. San Jose has hit seven home runs in their last two games. Their 10 homers overall this season also lead the league.

Aramis Garcia Aramis Garcia is batting a team-high .423 with a league-leading 10 RBI's through his first five games this season. After going 1-for-7 in last Thursday's season-opener, Garcia has collected 10 hits in 19 at-bats (.526 AVG) with two homers and 10 RBI's in four games.

Hitting Streaks Jalen Miller (.379 AVG) and Ryan Howard (.344 AVG) each bring six-game hitting streaks into tonight's contest. Both players have hit safely in every game they've played this season. Miller has collected six RBI's over his last three games while Howard has smacked two home runs already this year after going deep just four times with Salem-Keizer in 2016 (59 G).

Extra, Extra Last Thursday's season-opening 16-inning loss was San Jose's longest game since playing an 18-inning contest on May 16, 2011 versus the Stockton Ports (10-9 win).

Walk This Way The Giants pitching staff has issued a league-high 41 walks through seven games this season (5.9 per game). The Lake Elsinore Storm are the next closest with 31 walks as a staff.

San Francisco Affiliation This year marks San Jose's 30th season as an affiliate of the San Francisco Giants - the longest current partnership in the California League. Since their inception in 1988, the San Jose Giants have won six league championships (1998, 2001, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010), 11 North Division titles and qualified for the playoffs 22 times (in 29 seasons). The Giants enter this year having reached the playoffs in 12 out of the last 13 seasons.

Top Prospects Four players on San Jose's roster are among the top 30 prospects in the San Francisco organization according to MLB.com: outfielder Bryan Reynolds (#3), pitcher Matt Krook (#14), catcher Aramis Garcia (#15) and infielder Jalen Miller (#26).

Opponent Notes: Stockton Ports The Stockton Ports, an affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, enter tonight's game with a 5-2 record this season. Stockton won three out of four games from Rancho Cucamonga to begin the season before taking two of three against Modesto. The Ports are second in the California League in ERA (2.44) and last in team batting average (.178). San Jose will play 13 out of their next 24 games against Stockton.

* Game Notes attached

