Giants Fall for Second Straight Night

SAN JOSE, CA - Visalia's Sergio Alcantara hit a tiebreaking two-out RBI double in the top of the eighth lifting the Rawhide to a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Giants on Friday night at Municipal Stadium. San Jose (30-38) suffered their second straight one-run loss to open the series and fell for the 13th time in their last 17 home games overall.

Daniel Carbonell (3-for-4, 2B, RBI, SB) had three of the Giants' seven hits to lead the way offensively in defeat.

The back-and-forth contest began with the Rawhide taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the second against San Jose starter Jake McCasland. The inning began with a double off the bat of Marty Herum. Austin Byler then grounded out advancing Herum to third before Jason Morozowski delivered an RBI single to put Visalia in front.

San Jose answered with a two-run bottom of the third to take their first lead of the night. Jonah Arenado led off with a single to right. Carbonell then hit a liner into shallow left that saw the Rawhide's Grant Heyman attempt to make a diving catch, but had the ball skip under his glove and roll to the fence. Arenado scored all the way from first on the hit while Carbonell raced into second with a double. Jalen Miller followed with a ground out advancing Carbonell to third before Ronnie Jebavy hit a sacrifice fly to right for a 2-1 Giants advantage.

McCasland breezed through a 1-2-3 top of the fourth to maintain the lead for San Jose before running into trouble in the top of the fifth. A walk to Morozowski started the rally before Heyman stepped to the plate and launched an 0-2 pitch over the fence in deep right center for a two-run homer. The home run, Heyman's team-leading ninth of the season, put Visalia ahead by a 3-2 margin.

The Giants though came back with a run of their own in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game. With two outs, Carbonell singled and then stole second. Miller then lined a single into shallow center plating Carbonell to tie the score 3-3.

The game would then remain deadlocked until the eighth. McCasland tossed a 1-2-3 top of the sixth before working around a leadoff single in the seventh. San Jose managed a two-out single from Carbonell in the bottom of the seventh, but he was stranded when Miller grounded out to end the inning.

In the top of the eighth, McCasland quickly set down the first two Rawhide hitters before issuing a four-pitch walk to Matt McPhearson. Alcantara was up next and during his at-bat, McPhearson stole second to put the go-ahead run into scoring position. Then on a 1-1 pitch, Alcantara lined a double into the right center field gap to bring home McPhearson for a 4-3 Visalia lead. The hit knocked McCasland out of the game as Carlos Diaz entered from the bullpen and recorded the third out to retire the side.

San Jose was set down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the eighth before threatening in the ninth. Still down by a run, the bottom of the ninth began with Aramis Garcia lining a single into right. Dillon Dobson followed with a fielder's choice grounder to second with Garcia forced out on the play. Gio Brusa then struck out, but Arenado's sharp grounder to third was misplayed by Herum for an error. The miscue advanced Dobson, the potential tying run, to second while Arenado was safe at first. Carbonell though grounded out to shortstop ending the game as the Rawhide secured their second straight one-run victory in the series.

Trevor Simms (3-3) was credited with the win out of the Visalia bullpen after working a scoreless bottom of the seventh. Cameron Gann pitched the ninth for his first save of the year. Rawhide starter Ryan Atkinson pitched six innings with three runs (all earned) and five hits allowed. He struck out eight and did not issue a walk.

McCasland (2-7) suffered the loss despite pitching a career-high 7 2/3 innings. The right-hander was charged with four runs (all earned) on seven hits. McCasland walked two and struck out seven during his 98-pitch outing. The seven strikeouts matched a season-high.

Notes * The Giants have lost their last five one-run games, four of which have come to Visalia. San Jose is now a league-worst 4-12 in one-run games this season. * Both teams finished with seven hits on Friday. * Carbonell raised his season batting average to .307. * McCasland's previous career-high in innings pitched was seven (three times last year in Augusta). * The Giants allowed four runs or fewer for a 12th consecutive game (7-5 record). * Diaz struck out three batters over 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief. He leads the San Jose staff with 56 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings this season. * Friday's attendance at Municipal Stadium was 4,232 - the second home sellout of the season.

