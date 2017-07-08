Giants Bats Stymied in Loss

News Release

SAN JOSE, CA - Modesto's Pablo Lopez allowed just one run over a career-high eight innings while Joe DeCarlo hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the sixth to lead the Nuts to a 6-1 victory over the Giants on Friday evening at Municipal Stadium. San Jose (37-49 overall, 7-9 second half) was held to just three hits in the series-opening loss.

Aramis Garcia (3-for-3, 2B, HR, RBI) singled, doubled and homered to lead the Giants offensively in defeat. Garcia had all three of San Jose's hits in the contest.

Lopez (5-7) surrendered just two hits during his stellar eight-inning start to pick-up the win. The Modesto right-hander walked one and also achieved a new career-high with nine strikeouts.

The Giants enjoyed an early 1-0 lead when Garcia blasted a two-out solo home run to left in the bottom of the first. The home run was Garcia's team-leading 13th of the season.

Conner Menez started on the mound for San Jose and would see the Nuts immediately tie the game with a single run in the top of the second. Luis Liberato belted a one-out triple off the fence in deep left and scored the tying run when Jordan Cowan followed with a single.

The score would then remained tied 1-1 all the way until the sixth inning. Menez pitched around a single and an error in the third before cruising through perfect fourth and fifth innings. Meanwhile, Lopez settled down after allowing the early home run. He retired the Giants in order in the bottom of the second and third innings. In the fourth, Garcia doubled off the wall down the left field line with one out, but was stranded at second when Lopez struck out both Dillon Dobson and Heath Quinn. Lopez then breezed through a 1-2-3 bottom of the fifth to keep the game tied.

Modesto took their first lead of the game with a three-run top of the sixth. Back-to-back singles from Joey Curletta and Gianfranco Wawoe started the inning to put runners on first and second. DeCarlo was up next and he crushed a 2-2 pitch from Menez over the fence in deep left for a go-ahead three-run homer. The home run, DeCarlo's team-leading 10th of the season, made the score 4-1 Nuts.

Modesto then added to their lead with single runs in the eighth and ninth innings. In the top of the eighth, Rayder Ascanio doubled with one out and scored on Eric Filia's two-out single. Chris Mariscal then connected for a solo home run in the top of the ninth stretching the Nuts advantage to 6-1.

Lopez would allow only one baserunner after Garcia's fourth-inning double - a leadoff walk to Garcia in the bottom of the seventh. Lopez fired 1-2-3 frames in five out of his eight innings. Reliever Matt Festa then worked the bottom of the ninth for Modesto pitching around a two-out single from Garcia to close out the Nuts victory.

Menez (6-4) was saddled with the loss after yielding four runs (all earned) on seven hits over five-plus innings of work. The left-hander walked one and struck out three during his 97-pitch outing.

