Giant Innings Send San Jose to Big Win

August 23, 2018 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release





VISALIA, CA - The San Jose Giants used massive rallies of five runs in the fifth inning and six runs in the eighth to overwhelm the Rawhide and send Visalia to a 13-3 loss.

Heath Quinn hit a grand slam to cap the scoring in the eighth as part of a 6 RBI night for the Giants outfielder. Gio Brusa also added a three-run double for San Jose (56-72/22-36) in the fifth.

Cole Stapler (L, 0-6) once again suffered some bad luck, this time in the form of defense. After setting down each of the first nine hitters he faced, Stapler suffered a pair of errors behind him that resulted in seven Giants runs, only three of which were earned. He left after 4.1 innings of work.

The Rawhide bullpen cruised until the eighth, when San Jose tagged up Mason McCullough for six runs, five earned, in a rally that ended with Quinn's grand slam. McCullough did not retire a batter.

Visalia (63-65/26-32) was paced by Adam Walton offensively. Walton put up a two-hit night and clubbed his fourth home run of the year, a solo shot in the fifth that, at the time, made it a four-run game. Anfernee Grier added a pair of singles and Drew Ellis extended his hitting streak to eight games with a base hit in the sixth.

Pavin Smith drove home a run with a groundout in the fourth and Jose Vinicio added a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

San Jose starter John Gavin (W, 1-2) dealt five solid innings for the Giants, holding Visalia to two runs, one earned, on four hits while striking out seven.

The victory gives San Jose a series win over the Rawhide, their first at Rawhide Ballpark since the opening weekend of the 2013 season. Visalia and Stockton remain tied for first in the second half standings, though Modesto is just one game out of first with twelve games remaining.

The Rwahide will look to salvage the final game of the series tomorrow night with RHP Riley Smith (7-5, 3.49) on the bump against Giants LHP Domenic Mazza (3-3, 4.11). First pitch is at 7:00 PM and tickets are available on rawhidebaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 23, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.