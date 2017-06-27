Giant Innings Send Ports to Big Loss

News Release

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Giants put up 10 runs over three innings in what was a forgettable night for the Stockton Ports on Monday at Municipal Stadium. The Giants hit four home runs, including two by Aramis Garcia, on their way to a 12-4 win over the Ports to kick off a four-game set.

Each team scored a run in the first as Stockton's Nate Mondou, in his first at-bat in the California League, tripled off the center field fence and scored on an ensuing sac-fly by Major League rehabber Marcus Semien to give Stockton a 1-0 lead. San Jose countered in the bottom of the first as Ryan Howard singled to open the inning and scored later in the frame on an RBI groundout by Garcia to tie the game at 1-1.

The Giants would go on to score the next 10 runs in the contest beginning with a three-run fourth. With Howard at second base and one out, Bryan Reynolds singled to right to give San Jose a 2-1 lead. Garcia followed and drew a walk and Gio Brusa came up next and delivered an RBI double to left that made it 3-1. Three batters later, John Polonius hit a two-run single to center to open up a 5-1 lead for the Giants and knock Ports starter Brendan Butler (1-2) from the game.

Butler would suffer the loss after allowing five runs on six hits over 2.2 innings of work.

Boomer Biegalski took over for Butler and worked the fourth inning. Biegalski gave up a leadoff single to Howard. Dillon Dobson came up next and reached on a dropped fly ball in right by Seth Brown, an error that put runners at second and third. Reynolds came up next and delivered a three-run homer to right that gave San Jose an 8-1 edge. Garcia came up next and made it back-to-back homers with a shot to left to make it 9-1. Biegalski allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits over an inning-and-a-third.

Joey Wagman took over in the fifth and, with two outs, gave up a double to Reynolds and the second home run of the game to Garcia that made it an 11-1 Giants advantage. Wagman would go on to pitch three innings and allow a home run later in the game to Dobson.

Giants starter Mark Reyes (4-9) would allow a home run to Sandber Pimentel in the sixth and runs in the seventh on an RBI groundout by Tyler Ramirez and an RBI double by Sean Murphy before being lifted for Connor Kaden . Reyes would pick up the win, going 6.2 innings and allowing four runs on eight hits while walking four and striking out five.

Kaden would go on to pitch two-and-a-third scoreless innings for the Giants in relief to close out the game.

The Ports and Giants play the second game of their four-game series on Tuesday night at Municipal Stadium. Angel Duno (6-3, 5.10 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by San Jose left-hander Grant Watson (0-1, 7.62 ERA). First pitch is set for 7 p.m. PDT.

