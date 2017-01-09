Get Four Must-Have Bobbleheads with the Bobblehead Pack on Sale Right Now

Springfield, MO - In honor of January 7, 2017 having been the third annual National Bobblehead Day, the Springfield Cardinals are celebrating all month with the Bobblehead Pack. The Bobblehead Pack is on sale right now through 5pm on Tuesday, January 31.

The Bobblehead Pack includes four Field Box Tickets to any Sunday - Thursday home game in May, 2017 and all four of these fantastic bobbleheads from the 2016 season -

Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina "Final Out" Dual Bobblehead

Vision Clinic Carlos Martinez Bobblehead

Maria's Mexican Restaurant Stephen Piscotty Bobblehead

Cline Dental Fredbird Toothbrush Holder Bobblehead

The Bobblehead Pack is just $50 and there are only 100 packs available. There is a maximum of six packs per person.

With a limited number available, be sure to order your Bobblehead Pack right away. To order your pack, click the link below or call the Front Office at (417) 863-0395.

