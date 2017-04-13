Get a Look at the #CHIvNE Matchday Poster

April 13, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Chicago Fire
News Release
The Chicago Fire are back at home this weekend to wrap up a three-match home stand at Toyota Park. In come Eastern Conference opponents the New England Revolution, whom the Fire will look to clip a full three points from on Saturday afternoon (4 pm CT, CSN Chicago Plus | TICKETS).
The club commemorates each home match with a custom Matchday Poster. All posters are included in matchday programs and are also available for purchase in the Fan Shop as a high-quality print. Check out the latest piece -- a nod to the team's newest Designated Player -- courtesy of the Chicago Fire creative services team:
