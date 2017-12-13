Generals Create RFP for Stadium Naming Rights

News Release

JACKSON, TN - The Jackson Generals have created an RFP (Request for Proposal) for the most unique opportunity of Stadium Naming Rights. The Generals play in a 6,000-seat stadium, currently known as The Ballpark at Jackson, that was built in 1998 and is located directly on Interstate 40 in Jackson, TN.

Generals' General Manager, Nick Hall, said, "We have a huge opportunity for a brand to be associated with our ballpark and this is truly a unique way to gauge interest on an unprecedented scale." "I can't wait to see the proposals we receive and grow our corporate partnership base during the process."

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, 18.6 million cars pass by The Ballpark on an annual basis. This RFP allows the Generals to reach a wider audience to give them an opportunity to associate their name and brand on such a unique piece of marketing. The Generals are the only venue in West Tennessee that attracts over 200,000 visitors each year including all events. With the recent surge in Minor League Baseball attendance all over country, this is the perfect time to associate with one of only 30 Double A ballparks in the country.

The Generals will field questions regarding the RFP until December 22nd and all final proposals are due by January 5, 2018. To receive a copy of the RFP, please contact General Manager, Nick Hall.

