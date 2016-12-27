Generals Announce 2017 TCL Schedule

The Victoria Generals released its 2017 Texas Collegiate League schedule today, Tuesday, December 27, 2016. The 2017 season will mark the 14th season in TCL history, as well as the Generals ninth season as a league member. The league will have a 56-game season and will welcome a new franchise from Texarkana.

The Generals will host a total of 28 regular-season home games during the summer against the other TCL members. The Acadiana Cane Cutters, Brazos Valley Bombers, Texas Marshals, and Texarkana will all make trips to Victoria to take on the Generals next summer.

The Generals season will kick-off with a two-game road trip to Texarkana to take on the newly added team on Friday, May 26, the earliest starting date in league history.

The Generals will then return home on Sunday, May 28 for their home opener against the Texas Marshals at 7:05 pm at Riverside Stadium. The Generals will be home for a two-game home stand before heading to Dallas for a short two-game road trip against the Texas Marshals.

A 56-game schedule format will be divided into two 28 game halves. The Generals wrap up the first-half on Wednesday, June 28 at home against the Brazos Valley Bombers. The Generals will open up the second half of the season on the road at the Brazos Valley Bombers on June 29. All win-loss records will be reset for the second-half of the season.

The first-place and second-place teams of the first-half will clinch playoff berths and receive the #1 and #2 seeds, respectively, in the TCL postseason. The first-place and second-place teams in the second-half will receive the other two playoff spots in the four-team postseason. If there is a repeat winner, or second-place finisher, in the first- and second-half, the team with the next best overall season record will receive the postseason bid.

The league's top players will meet on Tuesday, July 6, for the Texas Collegiate League All-Star Game. The TCL event will precede its major league counterpart by one week, with the site to be announced soon. The All-Star Game was played at Acadiana last summer, with the Victoria Generals playing host in 2015.

The Generals will host a special exhibition game as the United States Military All-Star team will come to town to take on the Victoria Generals on Thursday, July 20. More information will be posted on the website at www.victoriagenerals.com.

The TCL regular-season concludes on Monday, August 7, with the 2017 TCL Postseason scheduled for August 9-12. The post-season will again feature two rounds, with the divisional round being a one-game, winner-take-all matchup. Winners of the divisional round will meet in the three-game TCL Championship Series. The Victoria Generals last won the TCL Championship in 2010.

First pitch for all Victoria Generals home games will be at 7:05pm. All home games will be played at historic Riverside Stadium in Victoria. The full schedule can be viewed at www.victoriagenerals.com.

Season tickets for the Victoria Generals 2017 season are on sale now. Watch for incredible season ticket specials coming soon! Fans can buy tickets and merchandise at the team store located at 1307-H East Airline Road, online at www.victoriagenerals.com, or by calling 361-485-9522.

