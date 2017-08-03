Generals and Smokies Postponed Wednesday

News Release

Jackson, Tenn. - Due to inclement weather, the Jackson Generals (19-19, 56-52) and Tennessee Smokies (19-19, 55-52) postponed their Wednesday, August 2 contest at The Ballpark at Jackson. The game will be made up as part of a double-header on Thursday, August 3. Tickets to Wednesday night's rainout can be exchanged at the Generals' box office for any future home dates in 2017.

The first game in Thursday's twin-bill will start at 5:05 pm CT, with the second game beginning approximately 30 minutes after the first game finishes. The Generals and Smokies are finishing a five-game series in Jackson, the Smokies' second and final visit to West Tennessee this year.

In the current series, Tennessee has taken two of the first three games, and the Smokies have won 13 of 19 meetings this year overall. Jackson and Tennessee are presently tied for third place in the Southern League's North Division, holding identical 19-19 records in the season's Second Half. The Generals will face the Smokies one more time after this current series, finishing the year with a five-game set over Labor Day Weekend in Sevierville.

Joel Payamps (4-5, 6.02 ERA) will start the first game for Jackson against Tennessee's Zach Hedges (7-7, 3.78 ERA) on Thursday, while J.R. Bradley (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will throw for the Generals in game two against the Smokies' Adbert Alzolay (0-2, 2.14 ERA). Fans who aren't able to attend the game at The Ballpark at Jackson can follow along on the radio starting at 4:50 pm CT on Willie 94 FM & 1390 AM !

Thursday marks the end of Jackson's ten-game homestand, their longest of the Second Half. It's a Thrifty Thursday at The Ballpark at Jackson, with special $2 pricing on general admission seating and concession items like hot dogs, popcorn, soda, beer, and ice cream! Fun Zone access for kids will also be specially priced at $2, while reserved seats will be available for a discounted $6 price as well.

Bidding is open now for Jackson's special Shark Week jerseys that the team wore Saturday, July 30! Game-worn and signed jerseys are being auctioned off, with proceeds going to JACOA! Bid online at generals.milbauctions.com .

Make sure to get your tickets now to see the 20th season of professional baseball in Jackson, and the first for the team as an affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks! Call the team at (731) 988.5299, stop by The Ballpark or go online to jacksongeneralsbaseball.com to secure your seats now!

