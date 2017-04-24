Gawdin, Kaspick Join Wolves

News Release

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Monday that forwards Glenn Gawdin and Tanner Kaspick have signed amateur tryout contracts with the club.

Both Gawdin (2015) and Kaspick (2016) were selected by the St. Louis Blues in the fourth round - 116th and 119th, respectively - of the NHL Entry Draft.

The 19-year-old Kaspick - a native of Brandon, Manitoba - just completed his third full season skating in the Western Hockey League for the Brandon Wheat Kings. Through 49 regular-season contests, he collected 45 points (19G, 26A). His totals placed him sixth in team scoring and five spots below teammate Reid Duke - also with the Wolves - who led the squad with 71 points (37G, 34A).

The Wheat Kings have been to the WHL Playoffs in each of Kaspick's three seasons and he has registered six goals and nine assists for 15 points in 37 career postseason contests. In 2016, Kaspick helped Brandon capture the Ed Chynoweth Cup as the WHL Playoff champion.

The 20-year-old Gawdin comes to the Wolves after finishing his fourth full season in the WHL with the Swift Current Broncos. With 59 points (26G, 33A), Gawdin completed the 2016-17 season fifth in team scoring.

The Broncos have been to the WHL Playoffs in three of Gawdin's four seasons with the club. Through 24 career postseason games, Gawdin has seven goals and six assists for 13 points. This postseason, he finished third in team scoring with 11 points (6G, 5A) in 14 games.

Both players will be with the Wolves as they continue 2017 Calder Cup Playoff Central Division Semifinals action against the Charlotte Checkers. After Sunday's 4-3 overtime setback, the Wolves are down 2-1 in the best-of-five series.

Chicago will host one - potentially two - more contests at Allstate Arena in Rosemont. Game 4 takes place Tuesday (April 25) at 7 p.m., and will be broadcast on The U Too in the Chicago area. Game 5, if necessary, will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday (April 26) and will also air on The U Too.

For ticket information on upcoming home games or an update on the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs, visit ChicagoWolves.com.

