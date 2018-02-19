Gaudreau Nets Two as Admirals Halt Moose

Winnipeg, MB - Frederick Gaudreau scored two goals to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 3-2 win over the Manitoba Moose Monday at BellMTS Place.

In the last ten games, Gaudreau has scored nine goals for the Admirals. He has scored two goals in three of his last four contests.

Milwaukee grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first period and held on. It was the first time Milwaukee scored three first period goals since Nov. 8, 2017 in a 3-0 win over the Chicago Wolves at Panther Arena.

Gaudreau opened the scoring as he picked a rebound of a Mark Zengerle shot off the right leg of Moose goalie Jamie Phillips. The goal was Gaudreau's 12th of the season and Zengerle recorded the only assist.

Trevor Murphy pushed Milwaukee's lead to 2-0 when he scored from the right circle at 7:15 of the first period. Harry Zolnierczyk and Mark McNeill were awarded the assists.

Gaudreau scored his second of the game, and 13th of the season, during an Admirals 5-on-3 power play at 15:37 of the first period. His shot from the left circle cleared the left glove of Phillips. Zolnierczyk and Mark McNeill were given the helpers.

Manitoba scored the lone goal in the second. Cam Maclise won a faceoff in the right circle and Brendan Lemieux's shot from the top of the circle clanged off the left post and into the goal at 6:32 of the frame.

The Moose got within one when Mike Sgarbossa scored his 13th goal of the year at 8:27 of the third period.

Ads goalie Anders Lindback earned his 22nd win of the season stopping 30 of 32 Manitoba shots. Manitoba outshot the Admirals 32-26 in the game and over the last two periods, the Moose outshot Milwaukee 25-12.

Milwaukee continues its four game road trip with a game Wed., Feb. 21 at Manitoba. The Admirals will return home to Panther Arena to host Rockford Fri., Mar. 2.

