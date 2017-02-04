Gaudreau Nets Hat Trick in Admirals Win
February 4, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI--Freddy Gaudreau tallied his second career hat trick and Alex Carrier provided the game winner as the Admirals took a 4-3 OT win over Rockford on Friday night at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.
Carrier cleaned up the rebound of a Pontus Aberg shot and backhanded it into an open net for his sixth goal of the season and second in OT.
His heroics were necessary when Spencer Abbot scored for Rockford with an extra attacker in place of the goalie with just 57 seconds to play in the game.
The Admirals got off to a quick start when Gaudreau notched his seventh goal of the year just 59 seconds into the game. The play started when Gaudreau dumped the puck behind the Rockford net where goalie Mac Carruth went to play it. Carruth's pass went right to Justin Florek, who passed to Vladislav Kamenev and with Carruth prostrate on the ice Kamenev passed to Gaudreau who had a wide open net and 1-0 Ads lead.
After Rockford's Nolan Valleau tied the score at one at 10:41 of the first, Gaudreau got his second of the night just 23 seconds later. The Ads were on a 5-on-3 and Gaudreau out-battled Carruth for a loose puck at the post and poked it home to make it a 2-1 Milwaukee lead.
However, the Hogs got their own 5-on-3 opportunity and cashed in on it when Spencer Abbott connected on a one-timer from just below the left circle at 10:26 of the second to level the score.
Gaudreau completed the hat trick and put the Ads back on top with 8:46 to play. He came streaking down the right side and tried to send a centering pass Florek on the far post. However, the puck deflected in off Caruth's skate and into the Rockford net.
The Admirals head over to Grand Rapids to battle the Griffins tomorrow night at 6 pm CT. Milwaukee next home game will be on Tuesday, February 7 as they host the Cleveland Monsters at 7 at Panther Arena.
