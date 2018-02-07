Gaudreau, Lindback Help Ads Snap Skid

Milwaukee, WI--Anders Lindback stopped 30 shots in regulation and both Manitoba attempts in the shoot-out to lead the Admirals to a 3-2 victory over the Moose on Tuesday night at Panther Arena.

The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Admirals overall and four-game skid at home.

Freddy Gaudreau paced the offense with a goal and he also converted on his shoot-out try, while Justin Kirkland also connected in the shoot-out, making him a perfect 5-for-5 on the season.

Playing in his last game before leaving for the Olympics, Bobby Butler got the Admirals on the board 6:40 into the game when Mark Zengerle dug the puck from the behind the net and found him open in the slot for his 21st goal of the year and 200th career AHL point.

Manitoba got the next two with Patrice Cormier scoring just 14 seconds into the second and Buddy Robinson giving the Moose a 2-1 advantage at 8:55.

Gaudreau leveled the score for Milwaukee when his one-timer from the right dot beat Manitoba goalie Eric Comrie over the shoulder.

Neither team found the back of the net in the third period or overtime, setting the stage for the shoot-out victory.

The Admirals begin a three-in-three this weekend when they visit Rockford at 7 pm.

Milwaukee's next home game will be on Saturday night when they host the San Antonio Rampage at 7:30 pm, followed by post-game concert by Rock N' Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett & the Blackhearts.

Fans can purchase tickets for Saturday, or any Admirals game, at the team's office, located at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave, during the week from 9:00 am-5:00 pm. In addition, tickets can be purchased over the phone by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000. Tickets are also available at the Panther Arena and Milwaukee Theatre Box Office.

