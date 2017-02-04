Gaudreau Hat Trick Powers Admirals Past Hogs in OT
February 4, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Milwaukee, Wisc. - The overtime woes continued for the Rockford IceHogs as they fell 4-3 in overtime against the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday night.
Frederick Gaudreau proved to be a thorn in the side of the IceHogs all night long, as he recorded all three regulation goals for Milwaukee to earn the hat trick.
Spencer Abbott had a strong offensive night for the IceHogs, picking up a pair of goals in the victory. With the IceHogs trailing 3-2 and less than a minute to play, Abbott poked a rebounding puck past Admirals goaltender Marek Mazanec to even the score at 3-3 and force overtime. Just 31 seconds into the sudden death period, however, it was Alexandre Carrier to play the hero for Milwaukee and punch a rebound goal into the cage to lift the Admirals to the win.
In the opening minute of the first frame, Gaudreau scored his first of two goals in the game's first period. After goaltender Mac Carruth got caught out of his net, Justin Florek and Vladislav Kamenev combined to set Gaudreau up for a nearly empty net strike. Nolan Valleau, however, was able to even the score when he snuck in from the right point and snapped the puck into the bottom portion of the net.
The tie lasted just 23 seconds before Gaudreau sent in his second goal of the game on a 5-on-3 advantage.
Rockford tied the game with a two-man advantage of their own at 10:26 of the middle frame. Erik Gustafasson and Brandon Mashinter worked the puck on the right side before Mashinter placed a perfect cross-ice feed to Spencer Abbott. The IceHogs all-star snapped a one-timer past Mazanec to even the score at 2-2.
Gaudreau's hat trick goal was tallied when a centering pass bounced off the skates of Carl Dahlstrom and into the net at 12:14 of the third.
Next Home Game: Tuesday, Feb. 7 vs. Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. The IceHogs return to the BMO Harris Bank Center for a Fas Fuel Winning Weekdays and WXRX Dollar Days game against Illinois Lottery Cup rival, the Chicago Wolves. The first 1,500 fans to enter the arena will receive a slice of pizza courtesy of Papa John's. Tuesday is also 90's Night with specially-themed music and promotions throughout the evening's matchup with Chicago.
