Garteig, Roy Reassigned to Alaska Aces

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA - The Utica Comets of the AHL have assigned goaltender Michael Garteig and center Marco Roy to the Alaska Aces of the ECHL.

Garteig, 25, has appeared in 4 games for the Comets this season, with a record of 0-1-1, a goals against average of 2.85, and a save percentage of .907.

Garteig, a native of Prince George, BC, has played in 8 games this season for the Aces, with a record of 7-1-0, a 2.35 goals against average and a .926 save percentage.

He was called up to NHL Vancouver in November but did not play.

Roy, 22, has played in 12 games for Utica this season. He's scored one goal with three assists for four points and four penalty minutes.

Roy, a native of Boisbriand, Quebec, was a second-round draft pick (#56 overall) of the Edmonton Oilers in the 2013 NHL Draft.

Both Garteig and Roy will join the Aces in Boise, Idaho this week for the series with the Steelheads.

The Aces also announced that defenseman Marc-Andre Levesque will go on the 21-day injured reserve list with an upper-body injury suffered in the Aces series last weekend at home against Colorado.

