Garrison Goes to Vegas

Chicago Wolves

January 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves

News Release

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Tuesday that defenseman Jason Garrison has been recalled from loan by the Vegas Golden Knights.

Since being loaned to Chicago on Oct. 28, the 33-year-old veteran has skated in 31 games and accrued 18 points. His four goals and 14 assists make him the Wolves' top point-producing blueliner and eighth among all skaters.

In NHL action, Garrison has appeared in more than 500 games and collected 159 points (48G, 111A). The British Columbia native has skated for three teams in addition to Vegas - the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Vancouver Canucks.

Prior to joining the Wolves, Garrison skated in four games for the Golden Knights and earned an assist.

The Wolves will be without Garrison as they travel to Des Moines for a Central Division matchup with the Iowa Wild on Wednesday, Jan. 17. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

