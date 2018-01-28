Garrett Meurs Returns to Nailers from Manitoba

News Release

Wheeling's Fourth Leading Scorer Expected in the Lineup for First Place Showdown

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a transaction, which takes effect immediately. Wheeling has received forward Garrett Meurs, who was released from his PTO with the AHL's Manitoba Moose.

Meurs, 25, was loaned to Manitoba last Saturday, while the Nailers were on their three-game road trip in New England. Garrett appeared in three games with the Moose, firing six shots on goal, while recording a +1 rating. The Winnipeg Jets AHL affiliate was 2-1-0 with him in the lineup. The Ripley, Ontario native now returns to Wheeling, where he is enjoying another successful season, as he ranks fourth on the team with 15 goals, 21 assists, and 36 points in 37 contests. Prior to his time in the AHL, Meurs had collected at least one point in six of his last seven games with the Nailers. Garrett has suited up at the AHL level in each of his five professional seasons.

Garrett Meurs is expected to be in the lineup on Saturday night, when the Nailers continue their homestand with Princesses & Pirates Night against the Manchester Monarchs at 7:05. Manchester will also be the opponent at 3:05 on Sunday, which is Faith & Family Day, as well as the final post game skate with the team in 2017-18. The next big promotional game is 90's Night, Starring Alfonso Ribeiro, on February 2nd, when the Nailers will take the ice in special jerseys.

To purchase tickets, or to get more information about season tickets, flex plans, group tickets, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

