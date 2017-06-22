Garrett Brown Delivers for the Huskies with a Stellar Pitching Performance

News Release

The Duluth Huskies took on the Thunder Bay Border Cats tonight in what turned out to be a very exciting game. Garrett Brown (3-1) started tonight for the Huskies and pitched a dominate 6+ innings, allowing 1 run on 2 hits, 2 walks, and 2 strikeouts. Brown was cooking early as he didn't allow a hit until the 7th inning.

Garrett Brown continues to improve with each start, and is becoming a must watch every time he takes the mound. Early in the year Brown was struggling with his command but seems to be getting it under control with only 2 walks tonight.

The Huskies scored all 5 of their runs in the third inning, as Chase Strumpf got his first Huskies hit in RBI fashion and put the Huskies on the board first. The Huskies were not done there, asDean Nevarez hit a line drive double to the wall to clear the bases.

Kevin Folman came in the game in the top of the 9th looking for his 6th save of the year and gave up 3 quick singles to load the bases. Folman worked his magic by striking out the next batter and getting the following guy to hit into a game ending double play.

Come and join your Duluth Huskies tomorrow, at the Wade, as they hope to beat the Thunder Bay Border Cats for the 5th time in 6 games already this season. First pitch is at 6:35 PM and doors open at 5:30! Hope to see you there!

