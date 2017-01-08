Garbowsky Nets Hat Trick in Eagles 5-2 Victory Over

LOVELAND, CO. - Forward Matt Garbowsky collected his first professional hat trick, while goaltender Kent Simpson stopped 34 of the 36 shots thrown his way, as the Colorado Eagles knocked off the Orlando Solar Bears 5-2 at the Budweiser Events Center on Saturday.

Garbowsky kicked off the scoring just 35 seconds into the contest when he deflected a shot from the blue line past Solar Bears goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo to give Colorado an early 1-0 edge. That lead would grow to 2-0 when forward Shawn St-Amant snapped home a rebound on the power play at the 6:11 mark of the first period, marking the third goal of the season for the rookie winger.

Orlando would put its first goal on the board in the second period when defenseman Brendan Miller took advantage of a five-minute major power play with a wrister from the circle at the 4:00 mark to cut the Eagles lead to 2-1.

Colorado would earn a power play of its own later in the middle frame and forward Jesse Mychan would field a beautiful cross-slot pass from fellow forward Casey Pierro-Zabotel and lash the puck into the back of the net for his 20th goal of the season, extending the Eagles advantage to 3-1 with 6:25 to play in the period.

Heading into the third period Colorado would again strike quickly, as Garbowsky stepped into a slap shot from the top of the circle to grow the Eagles lead to 4-1 with only one minute gone in the final period of regulation.

The Solar Bears would answer back 3:36 later when defenseman Eric Baier fired a shot from the slot that beat Simpson and sliced the Colorado advantage to 4-2.

The Eagles would put the game on ice when Orlando pulled Kaskisuo for the extra attacker, as Garbowsky knocked down a loose puck in the Orlando zone and rifled it into the empty net to give Colorado the 5-2 lead with just 1:14 left in regulation.

