Garbowsky Named MVP of 2017 CCM/ECHL All-Star

GLENS FALLS, NY - Colorado Eagles forward Matt Garbowsky was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2017 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic on Wednesday. The second-year pro posted two goals and two assists in the contest, as the ECHL All-Stars defeated the Adirondack Thunder by a final score of 8-7. Garbowsky has notched 18 goals and 17 assists in the first 38 games of the regular season for the Eagles. In addition, the 26 year-old has generated two hat tricks in his last four contests for Colorado.

Garbowsky made his ECHL debut during the 2015-16 season with the Elmira Jackals, notching seven goals and 14 assists in 33 games. He has also appeared in 24 total games with the Rochester Americans of the AHL, after making his professional debut with the Americans at the conclusion of the 2014-15 season.

A 5-foot-10, 185-pound center, Garbowsky experienced a highly-acclaimed career at the NCAA level in four seasons at the Rochester Institute of Technology. During his collegiate career, Garbowsky amassed 114 points in 128 games, was named the AHA Player of the Year, captured an AHA Championship, was named to the AHA All-Star Team and was also a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the most outstanding player in NCAA hockey.

Garbowsky's tenure at the junior level was also filled with prestigious accolades, as he collected 71 goals and 62 assists in two seasons with the Powell River Kings of the BCHL. He would lead the league in goal scoring during the 2010-11 season, scoring 44 goals in 56 games, eventually being named the BCHL Coastal MVP and landing a spot on the BCHL All-Star Team.

Twelve coaches from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to coach in the National Hockey League while 64 players from the contest have gone on to play in the NHL, including 48 since 2002 when the lineups began having players who coaches felt were prospects to move up to a higher level.

The Colorado Eagles will return to action on Friday, January 20th when the Rapid City Rush visit the Budweiser Events Center at 7:05pm MT. Tickets for all Eagles games start at just $18 and can be purchased at the Budweiser Events Center box office or online at ColoradoEagles.com.

