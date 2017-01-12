Games Times Set for Intimidators 2017 Season

January 12, 2017 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Kannapolis Intimidators News Release





KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Intimidators have set first pitch times for the 2017 season, which opens at home on Thursday, April 6, at Intimidators Stadium. The bulk of Monday through Saturday games will start at 7:05 p.m. while most Sunday games will start at 5:05 p.m. Gates will open 65 minutes before first pitch at all games.

The Intimidators have added additional early games to better accommodate fans in 2017, the 23rd season of professional baseball in Kannapolis, with two 10:05 a.m. Education Day games on Wednesdays, April 12 and May 24. The ballpark will be a great place to spend Sunday afternoons with three early-season 2:05 p.m. starts on April 23 and May 7 as well as on Father's Day, June 18. The Intimidators will also host a Kids Day game for area campers on Tuesday, July 25, with a 12:05 p.m. start.

Season tickets for the 2017 season - as well as half-season plans, weekender plans, and flex books - are currently on sale through the box office or by calling (704) 932-3267. Group ticket packages are also available at discounted rates for parties of 20 or more. Single-game tickets will go on sale in March.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





South Atlantic League Stories from January 12, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.