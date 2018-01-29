GAMES I Batman-Themed Jerseys this Friday

News Release

Twister City Harley-Davidson has teamed up with the Thunder for a night on Friday, February 2nd against Tulsa. The team will be wearing these special Batman-themed uniforms. Fans will have a chance to bid on these jerseys during the game during our silent auction. To buy tickets, click HERE.

Calling all high school junior and seniors! Bring out your students and meet colleges from across the state for our College Fair Night as we host the Rapid City Rush. To buy tickets, click HERE.

Youth Jersey Night is coming fast. The first 1,000 kids 12 and under in attendance will receive this special Thunder youth jersey, presented by Taco Bell and Pizza Hut. Get to the game early for our Police vs. Fire game, benefiting the Wichita Children's Home. Puck drop for this game is at 5 p.m. with the doors opening at 4:45. To buy tickets, click HERE.

Today is an Allstate Insurance Buy-In Night. Head over to any Allstate Insurance Agent to get your complimentary ticket voucher that can be redeemed for ticket to our game against Rapid City. To buy tickets, click HERE.

Nico Hernandez Bobblehead Night is coming fast. The first 1,000 fans in the door gets this great giveaway, honoring our local Olympian. Buy Tickets early here.

Mark your calendars for our Ron Baker Bobblehead night. Be one of the first 1,000 fans through the door on Friday, March 30th to get this special giveaway honoring our local NBA star. Buy Tickets early here.

Just because the season is underway doesn't mean you can't take advantage of the savings you can receive off the face value of our tickets. Become a Thunder season ticket member today, click here for information.

Watch one of our games from the luxury of a 32- person party suite. We have limited dates available, like March 2nd against Idaho. Call our office to learn more and reserve yours before they are all gone!

Check out our highlights from our 3-0 win last Friday in Allen. Congrats to Shane Starrett for his first pro shutout!

Wichita Thunder, 505 W Maple, Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67213

