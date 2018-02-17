Gameday Report: Mavericks vs. Fuel

February 17, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks look to avenge Friday night's setback as they take on the Indy Fuel once again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

The Matchup

Kansas City Mavericks (25-25-0-1) vs. Indy Fuel (22-23-2-1)

7:05 p.m.

Silverstein Eye Centers Arena | Independence, Mo.

Mavs Minutes

Durocher's Debut

It didn't take long for Corey Durocher to make an impression on Kansas City fans as the forward scored his first goal as a Maverick in the first period to tie the game at one apiece. Durocher was acquired in a future considerations deal with the Idaho Steelheads earlier this week and made a strong introduction as he potted his fifth goal of the campaign in his first 20 minutes as a Mav.

Walk in the Parks

Mavric Parks made his Maverick debut as well in last night's game and acquitted himself nicely at the ECHL level with 29 stops on 32 shots faced for a .906 Save Percentage. The goalie was acquired from SPHL Birmingham on Thursday, a tight turnaround before Friday's game against Central Division foe Indy.

One Streak Stops

The Mavericks saw their 10-game win streak over Indy come to an end with last night's 4-2 loss. The Fuel had not beaten the Mavericks in 1,211 days, dating back to the teams' first-ever meeting in the 2014-15 season, Kansas City's first in the ECHL.

One Streak Continues

The Mavericks came up empty for the sixth-straight game, the longest losing streak for the team this season. Kansas City has not scored more than two goals in any game during that span, and the team is still searching for its first win in February.

First Times for Everything

Kansas City held a 2-1 lead through 40 minutes of play, but three unanswered goals in the final frame propelled Indy to the win. The game was the first time this season that the Mavs lost when leading after two period, Kansas City entering last night's game with a record of 11-0-0-0 on the year when leading through 40 minutes. It was also Indy's first win of the year when trailing after two, the Fuel coming in 0-17-0-0 in such situations.

How To Follow

For lines, goals and period recaps, follow the team on Twitter (@KC_Mavericks). For play-by-play updates, follow @KCMavsGameday. Bob Rennison's radio call alongside Ryan Gibson can be heard online, on the Mavericks' mobile app and on 100.1 FM radio in Kansas City.

Up Next

The Mavericks host Faith and Family Night on Sunday against the Florida Everblades, a 4:05 p.m. puck drop.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.