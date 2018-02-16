Gameday Report: Mavericks vs. Fuel

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks begin an eight-game home stand with a 7:05 p.m. contest against Central Division foe Indy.

The game is the eighth of 10 on KSMO-TV as part of the 'Friday Night Ice' series of televised games.

The Matchup

Kansas City Mavericks (25-24-0-1) vs. Indy Fuel (21-23-2-1)

7:05 p.m.

Silverstein Eye Centers Arena | Independence, Mo.

Mavs Minutes

Fueling Up

The Mavericks enter tonight's game on a 10-game win streak against the Indy Fuel, a stretch that reaches back to the teams' contest on Nov. 27, 2015. Indy's last win over Kansas City, the team's only win over the Mavericks in franchise history, came on Oct. 24, 2014, a span of 1,211 days.

Snap The Streak

The Mavericks look to snap a five-game losing skid in tonight's game, entering the contest with an 0-5 mark in January. All five games came against Central Division opponents Cincinnati and Toledo, with two at home against Cincinnati and three on the road last weekend.

Special Teams Battle

The Mavericks and Fuel come in as two of the top power play teams in the ECHL, Kansas City ranking sixth and Indy ranking second in the league. KC comes into the game with a record of 13-1-0-0 on the year when outscoring opponents on the power play and a mark of 17-7-0-1 when scoring on the man-advantage, regardless of the opponent's special teams advantage.

Rotating Door

The Mavericks enter today's game with two goalies new to the team after losing three since last Wednesday. Tyler Parsons made a brief one-game stop with the Mavericks on Thursday, returning from Stockton, and Chris Nell was reassigned by the Rangers on Saturday to AHL Hartford prior to the game at Toledo, a contest he was expected to start. Mason McDonald then was called up to Stockton on Monday following a pair of injuries to goalies in the Calgary organization. Kansas City did not have a goalie on its roster for a three-day span until the signing of Mavric Parks on Thursday.

How To Follow

For lines, goals and period recaps, follow the team on Twitter (@KC_Mavericks). For play-by-play updates, follow @KCMavsGameday. The game will air on KSMO-TV as part of the Friday Night Ice promotion, Joel Goldberg on the call with Simon Watson providing analysis. Bob Rennison's radio call alongside Ryan Gibson can be heard online, on the Mavericks' mobile app and on 100.1 FM radio in Kansas City.

Up Next

The Mavericks and Fuel meet for the final time in Kansas City this season Saturday at 7:05 p.m. for HoKCey Is For Everyone Night.

