Gameday Report: Mavericks vs. Everblades

February 18, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks continue their eight-game home stand against the Florida Everblades Sunday at 4:05 p.m.

Florida enters the game as the top team in the ECHL standings while the Mavericks are looking to make up ground on Central Division foes as the playoff race continues.

The Matchup

Kansas City Mavericks (25-25-0-2) vs. Florida Everblades (34-11-1-4)

4:05 p.m.

Silverstein Eye Centers Arena | Independence, Mo.

Mavs Minutes

Comeback Kids

The Mavericks erased a 3-1 third-period deficit in last night's game thanks to goals from Jared VanWormer and Jordan Kwas in the final 11 minutes of regulation, forcing overtime. The effort allowed the Mavericks to register at least one point when trailing after two periods of play for the fourth time this season.

Snapped A Skid

The Mavericks snapped a six-game skid of futility in the point column by salvaging a point in a shootout loss last night. Kansas City controlled play for most of the contest, running up a season-high 49 shots on goal but were unable to break through on Matt Tomkins in a 46-save effort. The Mavs will look to get back in the win column as they host the Everblades Sunday at 4:05.

Short History

Today's game is the first-ever meeting in Kansas City between the Mavericks and Everblades. The teams have played only once ever, a 4-3 shootout win for the Mavericks on the road last November.

Franchise Record

Injuries and call-ups have taken their toll on the Mavericks' roster throughout the season, ultimately producing an unprecedented situation in the blue paint. The Mavericks have now had seven goalies play between the pipes this season, the most for a single year in franchise history. Adam Carlson started last night, Mavric Parks the night before, and they joined Kent Nusbaum (in relief at Toledo last Saturday), Mason McDonald, Chris Nell, Tyler Parsons and Kent Patterson as Maverick goalies on the year.

Special Teams Battle

Today's game offers an intriguing special teams battle as the Mavericks' fifth-ranked power play faces the ECHL's second-ranked penalty killing unit. The Mavericks are 17-8-0-2 on the year when scoring on the power play and 13-1-0-1 when outscoring opponents on the man advantage, so this matchup is certainly one to keep an eye on in Sunday's matinee.

How To Follow

For lines, goals and period recaps, follow the team on Twitter (@KC_Mavericks). For play-by-play updates, follow @KCMavsGameday. Bob Rennison's radio call alongside Ryan Gibson can be heard online, on the Mavericks' mobile app and on 100.1 FM radio in Kansas City.

Up Next

The Mavericks return to action on Friday for First Responders Night against the Allen Americans for game four of the team's eight-game home stand. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. and the game is the ninth of the Friday Night Ice promotion on KSMO-TV.

For all the latest on the Mavericks, follow the team on Twitter (@KC_Mavericks), Instagram (kcmavericks), Facebook (Kansas City Mavericks) and Snapchat (KCMavericks), download the team's free mobile app (Kansas City Mavericks) and keep checking in to KCMavericks.com.

ECHL Stories from February 18, 2018

