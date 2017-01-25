GameDay - Idaho at Aces - Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Idaho at Aces Wednesday, January 25, 2017

7:15pm AST Sullivan Arena, Anchorage

Radio: 103.7 FM and 750 AM KFQD

Watch: ECHL-TV with Kurt Haider

The Aces are coming off a split in Utah against the Grizzlies last weekend, winning 3-1 Friday with Stephen Perfetto scoring 2 goals and Tim Wallace adding a power play tally.

Saturday though was a different story as the Grizzlies roared to life with 3 power play goals to down Alaska 6-3. Special teams play was important to the Aces too. They scored not one, but two shorthanded goals 31 seconds apart. Perfetto and Danny Moynihan doing the honors.

Despite giving up 6 goals, goaltender Kevin Carr was outstanding in keeping the Aces close through most of the game.

In Idaho, the Aces face a team that has beaten them 4 out of 6 games this season, all at the CenturyLink Arena in Boise. For the most part, all 6 games were close and very competitive.

Stephen Perfetto

The Steelheads are in Anchorage for three games...today, Friday and Saturday.

Here are the numbers for tonight...

Aces Steelheads

Record 21-12-1-4 24-12-3-2

Points 47 53

Last 10 5-5-0-0 7-1-1-1

Division standing 4th Mountain 2nd Mountain

Conference standing 7th West 2nd (tie) West

ECHL standing 9th 4th (tie)

Power play (ECHL) 20-137 14.6% (20th) 28-166 16.9% (15th)

Penalty kill (ECHL) 23-149 84.6% (9th) 27-169 84.0% (12th)

Goals Peter Sivak (30) Anthony Luciani (17)

Assists Stephen Perfetto (27) Jefferson Dahl (26)

Points Peter Sivak (54) Anthony Luciani (40)

Penalty Minutes Garet Hunt (134) Charlie Dodero (75)

Plus/Minus Peter Sivak (+21) Zach Bell (12)

Goaltending Games Kevin Carr (23) Branden Komm (20)

Wins Kevin Carr (10) Branden Komm (11)

Goals Against Average Kevin Carr (3.01) Branden Komm (2.48)

Save Percentage Kevin Carr (.905) Branden Komm (.924)

Head Coach Rob Murray Neil Graham

NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE...

Wednesday, Jan. 25 Idaho at Aces

7:15pm AST

Friday, Jan. 27 Idaho at Aces

7:15pm AST

Saturday, Jan. 28 Idaho at Aces

7:15pm AST

All games on 103.7 FM and 750 AM KFQD and on ECHL-TV.

Alaska Aces | 907.258.2237 | alaskaaces.com

