Gameday - Adirondack (28-19-2-2) at Brampton (18-22-5-3)

February 16, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





WHO: Adirondack Thunder (28-19-2-2) vs. Brampton Beast (18-22-5-3)

WHAT: ECHL REGULAR SEASON GAME #674

WHEN: Friday, February 16, 2018 @ 7:00 PM

WHERE: Cool Insuring Arena - Glens Falls, NY

HOW TO FOLLOW: VIDEO: ECHL TV - AUDIO - HITS 95.9 - TWITTER: @ECHLTHUNDER

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Adirondack Thunder are back in action for their lone game of the week, a divisional matchup against the Brampton Beast. The Thunder enter tonight's game off of two wins from three games in Norfolk last weekend, ending with a 5-2 victory on Sunday afternoon over the Admirals.

LEADING THE WAY: The Adirondack Thunder have continued their winning ways when leading early in games, extended with Sunday's win over Norfolk. Adirondack led 2-1 after the first period, pushing its record to 12-1-1 in such situations. The Thunder also took a 3-2 lead into the second intermission and improved their record to 18-1-0 when leading after 40 minutes.

BRODOMINANT: Adirondack defenseman Mathieu Brodeur collected three assists on Sunday in Norfolk, the first three-assist game of his ECHL career. In the 2018 portion of the season, Brodeur has collected 18 assists from 18 games, the most assists by any player in the ECHL in 2018. The 6-6 blueliner has amassed 20 total points (2-18-20) in that span, two points clear of the nearest defenseman leaguewide.

DR. SHOLLS: Thunder goaltender Tomas Sholl was victorious on both Saturday and Sunday last weekend, giving him three victories from three starts since he joined the Thunder in January. Sholl turned aside 57 of 61 shots he faced over the weekend, good for a .934 save percentage. On the season, Sholl has amassed a 2.20 goals against average and a .935 save percentage from four total appearances.

AUSTIN 3:16: Adirondack forward Austin Orszulak collected two goals on Sunday in Norfolk, his second two-goal game of the season. Orszulak previously scored twice in Kalamazoo in November and has now amassed eight points (4-4-8) from 22 games played this season. Orszulak now has three multi-goal games in his ECHL career, including his first last season, as he netted twice in a 5-0 win over Elmira on April 8, 2017.

TUG OF WARD: Thunder forward Brian Ward picked up an empty-net goal on Sunday in Norfolk to extend his goal-scoring streak to four games. Ward has now reached the 19-goal mark on the season to tie him with Ty Loney for the team lead. The Haverhill, MA native has now amassed 14 points (8-6-14) over his last nine games played and is now tied for third on the Thunder in overall scoring with 34 points (19-15-34) from 39 games.

TIGHT AT THE TOP: The North Division continues to be the tightest division in the ECHL with the top three teams separated by just four points. With two victories last weekend, Adirondack moved into a tie for second place in the division, four points behind the division-leading Manchester Monarchs. Beginning with tonight's game against Brampton, Adirondack will play 19 of its final 21 games within the North Division.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 16, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.