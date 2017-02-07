Gameday - Adirondack (24-13-4-3) Vs. South Carolina (24-18-2-1)

02/07/2017 8:41 AM - WHO: Adirondack Thunder (24-13-4-3) vs. South Carolina Stingrays (24-18-2-1)

WHAT: ECHL REGULAR SEASON GAME

WHEN: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 @ 7:00 PM

WHERE: Glens Falls Civic Center - Glens Falls, NY

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Thunder host the South Carolina Stingrays for the only time this season as they conclude a three-game homestand at the GFCC. Adirondack takes on South Carolina for the first time since their Kelly Cup Playoff matchup a season ago, which ended in a seven-game victory for the Stingrays.

FANTASTIC FIVE: With a victory on Saturday, Adirondack has now won five straight games for the first time this season and the third time in franchise history. The Thunder, who have also won seven of their last eight games played, are now two wins shy of their franchise record, set last season when they opened 2015 with seven straight victories.

STINGRAY OF SUNSHINE: Adirondack and South Carolina battled in a series for the ages in last season's playoffs, ending in double overtime of Game 7 with a victory for the Stingrays. The Thunder were victorious in two of the three games played at the Glens Falls Civic Center, including an overtime victory in Game 5 with the game-winning goal scored by forward Gunnar Hughes.

FALK OUT BOY: Rookie defenseman Stepan Falkovsky is currently riding a five-game scoring streak, his longest of the season to date, extended with an assist in Saturday's win. The 6-7 blueliner added another power-play goal on Friday, extending his league leading total among defensemen to eight goals. Falkovsky is also tied for second in the ECHL in overall goals by a defenseman with 11, one behind former Thunder defenseman Joe Faust for the league lead.

GREGS BENEDICT: Thunder forward Greg Wolfe picked up the assist on Brett Pollock's game-winning goal on Saturday to extend his scoring streak to five games. Wolfe has now collected 11 points (5-6-11) over his last eight games played. The Lansing, MI native now ranks tied with defenseman Alex Wall for fourth on the team in scoring with 29 points (12-17-29) from 41 games played.

HAMMERIN' HANK: Adirondack Thunder forward James Henry collected five points (2-3-5) over three games played last week and has collected at least one point in each of his last four games played. On the season, Henry is scoring at the highest pace of his career (.72 PPG), ranks sixth on the Thunder with 28 points (10-18-28) and has the second most power-play goals on the active roster with four.

YOU CAN BRETT ON THAT: Thunder forward Brett Pollock scored twice in Saturday's win over Norfolk, including the game-winning goal with just 75 seconds remaining in regulation. Pollock's goal marked his 12th of the season, tied with Wolfe for third on the team this season. The 6-3 forward has now collected 13 points (5-8-13) over his last 12 games played.

