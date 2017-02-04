Gameday - Adirondack (23-13-4-3) Vs. Norfolk (15-24-4-0)

February 4, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





WHO: Adirondack Thunder (23-13-4-3) vs. Norfolk Admirals (15-24-4-0) WHAT: ECHL REGULAR SEASON GAME

WHEN: Saturday, February 4, 2017 @ 7:00 PM

WHERE: Glens Falls Civic Center - Glens Falls, NY

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Thunder and Admirals complete their three-game series tonight in Glens Falls after the Thunder claimed the first two games this week. The two teams squared off last night at the GFCC as the Thunder sailed past the Admirals by a 5-2 margin with five different Adirondack players finding the back of the net.

THE DRIVE FOR FIVE: With last night's victory, Adirondack has now won four straight games entering tonight's action, the first time this season the team has won four straight. The Thunder, who have also won six of their last seven, now look to push their run to five games, a mark they reached twice a season ago headlined by a seven-game winning streak to open the season.

STEP-AN MY LEVEL: Rookie defenseman Stepan Falkovsky scored yet another power-play goal in last night's victory as he extended his ECHL lead among defenseman to eight, three clear of the next player. Falkovsky also tied the ECHL league lead in overall goals by a defenseman with 11 and is one of just six blueliners league-wide in double figures. Falkovsky has also collected ten points (6-4-10) over his last four games played.

BUILD THE WALL: Adirondack Thunder defenseman Alex Wall continues to collect points as he extended his scoring streak to seven games with an assist last evening. Wall has collected nine points (1-8-9) on his seven-game run, the longest scoring streak for a Thunder player to date this season. Wall is now one of just eight players league-wide with an active scoring streak of seven or more games.

MIKKELONEY: Forwards Mikkel Aagaard and Ty Loney continued their scoring ways against Norfolk last night as Loney led the team with three points (1-2-3) while Aagaard added an assist. On the season, Aagaard leads all Thunder scorers with 12 points (6-6-12) against the Admirals while Loney is just one point behind with 11 (4-7-11) in five games played.

SCRAMBLED GREGS: Thunder forward Greg Wolfe found the back of the net again last night as he scored the game-winning goal in the victory. Wolfe has now scored in five of his last seven games played and has collected ten points (5-5-10) over that span. The Lansing, MI native now ranks fifth on the team in scoring with 28 points (12-16-28) from 41 games played.

BROCK AND ROLL: The Thunder have added Brock Montgomery to their roster from the Indy Fuel in exchange for Nick Bligh. In 155 career ECHL games spent between Orlando, Fort Wayne and Idaho, Montgomery has collected 80 points (29-51-80) in addition to five points (2-3-5) in 11 Kelly Cup Playoff games. The 6-3 forward also appeared in six career AHL games with the Texas Stars in the 2013-14 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 4, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.