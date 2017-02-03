Gameday - Adirondack (22-13-4-3) Vs. Norfolk (15-23-4-0)

February 3, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





WHO: Adirondack Thunder (22-13-4-3) vs. Norfolk Admirals (15-23-4-0)

WHAT: ECHL REGULAR SEASON GAME

WHEN: Friday, February 3, 2017 @ 7:00 PM

WHERE: Glens Falls Civic Center - Glens Falls, NY

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Thunder and Admirals shift their series to Glens Falls as they open up a back-to-back set tonight at the Civic Center. The two teams squared off on Wednesday in Norfolk as the Thunder powered past the Admirals by a 4-3 score to begin three straight games between the two teams.

LET THE CHIPS FALK: Rookie defenseman Stepan Falkovsky collected three more points in Wednesday's victory and has now collected nine (5-4-9) over his last three games played. The 6-7 defenseman led all Thunder skaters last week with four goals and six points, including a career-high four points last Saturday against the Jackals. With six PPG's since January 13, Falkovsky now leads all ECHL defensemen with seven power-play goals on the season and ranks tied for third among blueliners with 10 goals overall.

MR. 100: Adirondack Thunder defenseman Patch Alber hit a pair of milestones over the weekend. Alber recorded his 100th career ECHL point in Saturday's win with a third period assist. The Clifton Park, NY native then skated in his 100th game as a member of the Adirondack Thunder on Sunday in Elmira, which made him the second Thunder player to reach the century mark, joining teammate Gunnar Hughes.

GAARDIAN ANGEL: Forward Mikkel Aagaard led the Thunder with 16 points (4-12-16) during the month of January. Aagaard collected multiple points five times throughout the month, including a trio of three-point games, and began February with two assists in Wednesday's victory over Norfolk. The Denmark native now ranks second on the Thunder in scoring with 33 points (11-22-33) in 33 games played.

WOLFE PACK: Thunder forward Greg Wolfe has been on a tear over his last five games played, as he's collected nine points (4-5-9) over that stretch, including three multi-point games. Wolfe, who scored in Wednesday's victory, has vaulted into fifth on the team in scoring with now 26 points (10-16-26) from 40 games played. The 5-11 winger is also the only Thunder player to date with double-digit goals in each of the last two seasons.

DIFFERENT STROKES FOR DIFFERENT NORFOLKS: The Thunder and Admirals have squared off five times this season, with Adirondack holding a 7-4 points advantage from three wins. Adirondack is led in goals (6) and points (11) by forward Mikkel Aagaard, who recorded his first professional hat trick in a win over the Admirals on 12/10 in Glens Falls.

PEE WEE'S POWER-PLAY HOUSE: Adirondack scored again on the man advantage in Wednesday's win, their third straight game with a power-play goal and their ninth in their last 12 played. Thunder skaters Peter MacArthur (3-10-13) and Patch Alber (0-13-13) lead the team with 13 points apiece on the man advantage, while forward Ty Loney and Stepan Falkovsky are tied for the team lead with seven power-play goals.

