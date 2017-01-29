Gameday - Adirondack (20-13-4-3) At Elmira (9-27-5-0)

January 29, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





WHO: Adirondack Thunder (20-13-4-3) @ Elmira Jackals (9-27-5-0) WHAT: ECHL REGULAR SEASON GAME

WHEN: Saturday, January 29, 2017 @ 4:05 PM

WHERE: First Arena - Elmira, NY

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Thunder and Elmira Jackals meet again to conclude their home-and-home series at First Arena. The Thunder got off to a big start last evening in Glens Falls as they defeated the Jackals 8-2.

CRAZY EIGHTS: The Thunder tied a season high with eight goals in last night's victory while also tying the mark for goals in a single period with four tallies in the third period. With the victory over the Jackals, Adirondack improved to 5-0-0-1 on the season against Elmira.

PATCH 22: Defenseman Patch Alber scored his first goal in 747 days last evening as he found the back of the net midway through the third period to push the Thunder's lead to 6-2. Alber's goal, also his first in 114 games, was a part of a career-best four point effort (1-3-4) in the victory. Alber also reached the 100 point plateau with his fourth point of the evening.

STEP-TO-STEPAN: Adirondack rookie defenseman Stepan Falkovsky also netted four points from the blue line as he scored two goals and added two assists in the victory. The 6-7 Belarussian's four points were a career high and his two goals were the first two-goal game of his professional career.

POWER-PLAY IT AGAIN: Adirondack went 2-of-3 on the power play last night with goals coming from Falkovsky and Ty Loney. Loney's goal was his seventh of the season on the man advantage, tying him for sixth in the ECHL. With the two-goal effort, the Thunder now rank tied for fifth league-wide at 21.8%.

WALL IN: Adirondack defenseman Alex Wall collected three assists in last night's win as he set a personal career highin both assists and points. On the season, Wall now ranks fourth amongst all first-year ECHL defensemen with 23 assists and 27 points.

DAILY DOUBLE DIGITS: With goals last evening from forward Greg Wolfe and Brett Pollock, Adirondack now has seven skaters with 10 or more goals this season. The Thunder tied their mark from last season in players in double digit scoring with Wolfe the only skater thus far that has hit the mark in both seasons.

