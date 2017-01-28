Gameday - Adirondack (19-13-4-3) Vs. Elmira (9-26-5-0)

January 28, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





WHO: Adirondack Thunder (19-13-4-3) @ Elmira Jackals (9-26-5-0) WHAT: ECHL REGULAR SEASON GAME

WHEN: Saturday, January 28, 2017 @ 7:00 PM

WHERE: Glens Falls Civic Center - Glens Falls, NY

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Thunder conclude their three-game homestand as they host the Elmira Jackals tonight at the Glens Falls Civic Center. Adirondack is coming off of a 5-1 setback last evening against the Reading Royals, which snapped a two-game winning streak for the Thunder.

JACK UP THE JACKALS: Adirondack enters tonight's action with a 4-0-1 record this season against Elmira. The Thunder are 2-0-1 against the Jackals on home ice, good for five of a possible six points, including a 5-1 victory in their last meeting earlier this month on January 10.

WALL-E: Defenseman Alex Wall picked up a helper on Hughes' third-period goal to take the Thunder team lead in assists with 20 on the season. Among first-year defenseman in the ECHL this season, Wall ranks fourth in both assists (20) and points (24). Wall is also one of 10 blueliners league-wide to reach the 20 assist level, tied with Florida's Zach Kamrass for ninth overall in the league.

KING MACARTHUR'S COURT: Adirondack is led offensively by forward Peter MacArthur, who leads all Thunder skaters with four goals from five games against Elmira. The 31-year old winger collected his first career ECHL hat trick on January 10 in the 5-1 victory over the Jackals. On the season, MacArthur is second on the Thunder in scoring with 31 points (12-19-31) from 36 games played.

TENACIOUS P(P): Despite a scoreless effort in last night's defeat, Adirondack still ranks third in the Eastern Conference and seventh league-wide on the power play at 20.9% on the season. Thunder skaters Peter MacArthur (3-9-12) and Patch Alber (0-12-12) lead the team with 12 points apiece on the man advantage. Alber's 11 assists are tied for sixth in the ECHL, while forward Ty Loney is tied for eighth with five goals.

WELCOME TO THE GUNN SHOW: Forward Gunnar Hughes was the lone Thunder skater to find the back of the net last night as he scored early in the third period to cut Adirondack's deficit to two goals. The goal came against Reading netminder Mark Dekanich, who was in net for Hughes' overtime game winner last season against South Carolina in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. On the season, the second-year forward has now collected 16 points (7-9-16) in 36 games played.

NATIONAL AAGAARD: Forward Mikkel Aagaard leads all Thunder skaters against Elmira this season with eight points (1-7-8) from just five games played, including a three-assist effort on Tuesday, January 10. On the season, Aagaard ranks third on the team with 27 points (12-15-27) from 30 games played.

