Gameday - Adirondack (18-12-4-3) Vs. Reading (22-14-1-1)

January 24, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





WHO: Adirondack Thunder (18-12-4-3) @ Reading Royals (22-14-1-1)

WHAT: ECHL REGULAR SEASON GAME

WHEN: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 @ 7:00 PM

WHERE: Glens Falls Civic Center - Glens Falls, NY

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Thunder return home to begin a week with three straight games on home ice, beginning tonight against the Reading Royals. Adirondack is coming off of a weekend where they picked up three of a possible four points from road contests against Reading and Norfolk, finished with a 7-4 victory over the Admirals on Saturday evening at the Norfolk Scope.

CALL ME MAKEUP: Tonight's contest against Reading is a makeup game between the two teams for the game originally scheduled for Tuesday, December 20 in Glens Falls. The game was cancelled due to building damage at the Glens Falls Civic Center and tonight's game gets the Thunder back to their original schedule.

ALONG CAME POLLOCK: Adirondack Thunder forward Brett Pollock has now scored in each of his team's last three games as he found the back of the net again on Saturday in Norfolk. Pollock has now amassed seven points (4-3-7) over his last seven games played, in addition to a goal and an assist in Wednesday's All-Star Classic, which led the Thunder. On the season, the 6-3 forward has now collected 18 points (9-9-18) in 34 games played.

MIKK AMERICA GREAT AGAIN: Forward Mikkel Aagaard led the Thunder with two goals and an assist in Saturday's win over Norfolk. The three-point game marked Aagaard's seventh multi-point game of the season, his second with two or more goals. With the three points, Aagaard now has 26 (10-16-26) on the season, moving him into third on the Thunder in points.

HUNGRY LIKE THE WOLFE: Forward Greg Wolfe matched Aagaard's total as he tied a season high with three points in Saturday's win over Norfolk with a goal and two assists. Wolfe has now hit the three-point mark twice this season after he also did it twice with the Thunder season ago. Wolfe now has collected 21 points (8-13-21) on the season.

DOUBLE DIGITS DOES IT: Courtesy of Aagaard's two goals in Saturday's win, Adirondack now has five skaters with double digit goals on the season (Ty Loney, Brian Ward, Peter MacArthur, Phil Lane, Mikkel Aagaard). Adirondack finished the 2015-16 season with seven players in double figures in goal scoring but returned just two of those players this season (Greg Wolfe and Gunnar Hughes).

WE GOT THAT POWER: The Thunder struck again on the man advantage in Saturday's win and their power-play unit has now scored in six of the past seven games, including three games with multiple power-play goals. Adirondack now ranks tied for fifth in the ECHL and second in the Eastern Conference at 21.9% on the power play, trailing only division-leading Manchester in the East.

