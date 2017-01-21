Gameday - Adirondack (17-12-4-3) At Norfolk (12-21-4-0)

January 21, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





WHO: Adirondack Thunder (17-12-4-3) @ Norfolk Admirals (12-21-4-0)

WHAT: ECHL REGULAR SEASON GAME

WHEN: Saturday, January 21, 2017 @ 7:15 PM

WHERE: Norfolk Scope - Norfolk, VA

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Thunder head to Norfolk to complete their weekend back-to-back with a showdown against the Admirals. Adirondack is coming off of a 2-1 overtime setback one night ago in Reading, as they were unable to kill off a late penalty and conceded an overtime 4-on-3 goal.

OVERTIME WOES: The Thunder's loss last night in overtime continues a string of troubling results in overtime. Adirondack fell to 2-7 in games that extend past 60 minutes, with the Thunder 1-4 in overtime games and 1-3 in games that end in a shootout. Adirondack's seven overtime & shootout losses are tied with Rapid City for the most league-wide.

ALONG CAME POLLOCK: Adirondack Thunder forward Brett Pollock scored his team's lone goal in last night's loss as he found the back of the net in the first period. Pollock has now amassed five points (3-2-5) over his last six games played in addition to a goal and an assist in Wednesday's All-Star Classic. On the season, the 6-3 forward has now collected eight goals and 16 points in 33 games played.

FIELDING OF DREAMS: Thunder netminder Drew Fielding played his best game back with the Thunder last night as he turned in several impressive saves on route to 27 stops on 29 shots overall. In eight games with Reading and Adirondack on the season, Fielding has now amassed a 3-2-1 record, a .913 save percentage and a 2.53 goals against average.

DMEN DELIVER: Adirondack saw two of their three points last evening come from defensemen as Roman Dyukov and Kevin Lough collected assists on Pollock's goal. Dyukov has now collected four points (1-3-4) over his past five games played. In the Thunder's last five games, their defenseman have collected 19 points (4-15-19), with six different blueliners collecting at least one point in that span.

WE GOT THAT POWER: Despite not scoring on the man advantage last evening, the Thunder power-play unit has previously scored in five straight games, including a string of three games with multiple power-play goals. In their three-game set against Manchester, Adirondack was 7-of-16 on the power play against the ECHL's top penalty killing unit. The Thunder now rank third in the league on the power play at 22.1%.

DEVIL OF A TIME: The Thunder got reinforcements back last night as Brian Ward and Brandon Baddock both returned to the Adirondack lineup. Ward completed a nine-game PTO with the Albany Devils, where he collected an assist, his first career AHL point. Baddock rejoins the team after a lengthy injury. The 6-4 center picked up his first career ECHL fight last night in Reading as he scrapped with Maxim Lamarche.

