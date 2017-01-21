Gameday - Adirondack (17-12-4-3) At Norfolk (12-21-4-0)
January 21, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
WHO: Adirondack Thunder (17-12-4-3) @ Norfolk Admirals (12-21-4-0)
WHAT: ECHL REGULAR SEASON GAME
WHEN: Saturday, January 21, 2017 @ 7:15 PM
WHERE: Norfolk Scope - Norfolk, VA
TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Thunder head to Norfolk to complete their weekend back-to-back with a showdown against the Admirals. Adirondack is coming off of a 2-1 overtime setback one night ago in Reading, as they were unable to kill off a late penalty and conceded an overtime 4-on-3 goal.
OVERTIME WOES: The Thunder's loss last night in overtime continues a string of troubling results in overtime. Adirondack fell to 2-7 in games that extend past 60 minutes, with the Thunder 1-4 in overtime games and 1-3 in games that end in a shootout. Adirondack's seven overtime & shootout losses are tied with Rapid City for the most league-wide.
ALONG CAME POLLOCK: Adirondack Thunder forward Brett Pollock scored his team's lone goal in last night's loss as he found the back of the net in the first period. Pollock has now amassed five points (3-2-5) over his last six games played in addition to a goal and an assist in Wednesday's All-Star Classic. On the season, the 6-3 forward has now collected eight goals and 16 points in 33 games played.
FIELDING OF DREAMS: Thunder netminder Drew Fielding played his best game back with the Thunder last night as he turned in several impressive saves on route to 27 stops on 29 shots overall. In eight games with Reading and Adirondack on the season, Fielding has now amassed a 3-2-1 record, a .913 save percentage and a 2.53 goals against average.
DMEN DELIVER: Adirondack saw two of their three points last evening come from defensemen as Roman Dyukov and Kevin Lough collected assists on Pollock's goal. Dyukov has now collected four points (1-3-4) over his past five games played. In the Thunder's last five games, their defenseman have collected 19 points (4-15-19), with six different blueliners collecting at least one point in that span.
WE GOT THAT POWER: Despite not scoring on the man advantage last evening, the Thunder power-play unit has previously scored in five straight games, including a string of three games with multiple power-play goals. In their three-game set against Manchester, Adirondack was 7-of-16 on the power play against the ECHL's top penalty killing unit. The Thunder now rank third in the league on the power play at 22.1%.
DEVIL OF A TIME: The Thunder got reinforcements back last night as Brian Ward and Brandon Baddock both returned to the Adirondack lineup. Ward completed a nine-game PTO with the Albany Devils, where he collected an assist, his first career AHL point. Baddock rejoins the team after a lengthy injury. The 6-4 center picked up his first career ECHL fight last night in Reading as he scrapped with Maxim Lamarche.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from January 21, 2017
- GameDay - Aces at Utah - Saturday, January 21, 2017 - Alaska Aces
- Stars Wars Night in Allen, as Americans Host Wichita - Allen Americans
- Cyclones Game Notes: Vs. Indy Fuel - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mallards Game Day - Quad City Mallards
- Mavericks Game Preview - January 21 vs. Quad City - Missouri Mavericks
- Jackals Open Second Half against Monarchs - Elmira Jackals
- Kevin Lynch Signs PTO with AHL Syracuse - Indy Fuel
- Game Day: Wichita at Allen, January 21st - Wichita Thunder
- Gameday - Adirondack (17-12-4-3) At Norfolk (12-21-4-0) - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Day Storylines- at Tulsa - Idaho Steelheads
- Komets Power Past Cyclones 4-2 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Jason Kasdorf Reassigned to Elmira - Elmira Jackals
- Dekanich (G) Recalled to Lehigh - Reading Royals
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule 1.21 (LA Kings Night) - Manchester Monarchs
- Gutsy, Gritty Effort Gets Aces Win at Utah - Alaska Aces
- Rush Blast Eagles on Walters Hat-Trick - Rapid City Rush
- Fucale and Martin Provide Goaltending Fireworks in 2-1 K-Wings Win - Brampton Beast
- Americans Win Behind Big Night by Moore - Allen Americans
- Walters' Hat Trick Leads Rush to 7-3 Win over Colorado - Colorado Eagles
- Thunder Rally Halted in 5-3 Loss at Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Admirals Perfect 2017 Comes to An Abrupt Halt - Norfolk Admirals
- Everblades Shine in 7-2 Win over Solar Bears - Florida Everblades
- Solar Bears Wrap up Road Trip with Loss to Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Cyclones Fall in Ft. Wayne - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mallards Rally for 5-4 Shootout Victory - Quad City Mallards
- Fuel Open Homestand with 4-1 Defeat to Toledo - Indy Fuel
- Royals Beat Thunder on Power Play Goal in Overtime, 2-1 - Reading Royals
- Mavericks Come up Short in Quad City - Missouri Mavericks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.