Gameday - Adirondack (17-10-2-3) At Manchester (21-10-1-2)

Adirondack (17-10-2-3) At Manchester (21-10-1-2)

January 13, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





WHO: Adirondack Thunder (17-10-2-3) @ Manchester Monarchs (21-10-1-2) WHAT: ECHL REGULAR SEASON GAME

WHEN: Friday, January 13, 2017 @ 7:00 PM

WHERE: Glens Falls Civic Center - Glens Falls, NY

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Thunder square off tonight against the North Division leading Manchester Monarchs in the eighth meeting this season between the two teams. To date, Adirondack has won five of seven but both of the two Manchester victories have come at the Glens Falls Civic Center.

FOR PETE'S SAKE: Adirondack Thunder captain Peter MacArthur led his team with a trio of goals on Tuesday in a 5-1 victory over the Elmira Jackals. The hat trick was the first of MacArthur's ECHL career and the third for the Thunder this season, joining teammates Mikkel Aagaard and Phil Lane. With Ty Loney currently in the AHL with Albany, MacArthur currently leads all active Thunder players with 24 points (12-12-24) on the season.

MIKK AMERICA GREAT AGAIN: Rookie forward Mikkel Aagaard joined MacArthur in the three-point club as he collected three assists in Tuesday's victory, the third time this season he has collected three or more points. With the three-helpers, Aagaard moved to within one point of Alex Wall for the team lead among first-year players with 20 points (8-12-20) in 23 games on the season.

THE DEFENSE DOESN'T REST: Adirondack continued to receive points from its defensive unit on Tuesday, led by Roman Dyukov, who collected the first multi-point game of his ECHL career with a goal and an assist in the win over Elmira. Blueliner Conor Riley chipped in with an assist on the evening as he extended his scoring streak to three games, the longest active streak on the Thunder.

THE INCREDIBLE CULK: Defenseman Ryan Culkin was reassigned to the Thunder from the Stockton Heat on Thursday. Culkin appeared in 33 games with the Thunder a season ago, where he collected eight assists and a +2 rating from the blueline. The 6-2 defenseman has also amassed 20 points (1-19-20) in 75 career AHL games, which included 37 games with the Adirondack Flames during the 2014-15 season.

MAKING THE JUMP: Thunder skaters Ty Loney and Alex Wall made their season debuts in the American Hockey League last week. Loney was recalled to the Albany Devils and skated in their win over Springfield on Wednesday, while Wall made his AHL career debut on Wednesday with the Utica Comets in a win over Syracuse. Wall was later reassigned to the Thunder in advance of tonight's game.

NORTH BY NORTH DIVISION: The Thunder are currently four games into the month of January that sees them play 11 of 13 games against North Division opposition. Adirondack plays all 11 of those games against Manchester, Reading and Elmira, with the other two played against a former divisional foe, the Norfolk Admirals.

ECHL Stories from January 13, 2017

