Gameday - Adirondack (16-9-2-3) At Reading (18-12-1-1)

January 7, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





WHO: Adirondack Thunder (16-9-2-3) @ Reading Royals (18-12-1-1) WHAT: ECHL REGULAR SEASON GAME

WHEN: Saturday, January 7, 2017 @ 7:00 PM

WHERE: Santander Arena - Reading, PA

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Thunder and Reading Royals complete their back-to-back set at Santander Arena. Adirondack claimed its first victory of the season over Reading last evening with a 4-2 victory over the Royals. The two teams will square off again next on January 20 at the Glens Falls Civic Center.

GOALS THREE, HOME FREE: The Thunder scored at least three goals for the 18th time this season in last night's victory, out of 30 games played. Adirondack has picked up at least one point in each of the 18 games they have scored three or more goals courtesy of a 14-0-2-2 record. Conversely, the Thunder are just 1-9-0-1 in games there they score two goals or less.

HARVEY DENNIS: Thunder center Dennis Kravchenko picked up a goal and two assists last evening, the second three-point game of his professional career. On the season, Kravchenko has now amassed four multi-point games and 15 total points (6-9-15) over 15 games played, joining Loney at a point-per-game pace on the season. The California native has picked up 14 of his 15 points during the months of December and January.

TY-ING THINGS UP: Adirondack forward Ty Loney picked up a goal and an assist in last night's win over Reading. Loney's goal in the second period tied the score at two and he picked up his ninth multi-point game of the season. Loney leads all Thunder players with 14 goals and 30 points, nine clear of his nearest teammate.

NO BLIGH LIST: Thunder forward Nick Bligh made his Thunder debut last evening and contributed in a big way with a goal in the victory, the first of his professional career. Bligh, acquired on Thursday from the South Carolina Stingrays, had appeared in three games with the Stingrays in his first professional season. Prior to, the Milton, MA native had skated four seasons of collegiate hockey at Dartmouth College, where he amassed 42 points (19-23-42) in his NCAA career.

CATCHER IN THE RILEY: Thunder defenseman Conor Riley collected his first career ECHL point as he assists on Kravchenko's third period goal. Riley has now appeared in four games with the Thunder this season and has collected one assist and a +4 rating. Riley previously made his debut with the Thunder last season on March 26 against Manchester.

LL COOL JP: Goaltender J.P. Anderson made his second straight start last night and picked up his second victory with the Thunder. The Toronto native turned aside 21 of 23 shots in the victory as he moved to 6-2 on the season between Adirondack and Wheeling. Anderson now has a .921 save percentage and a 2.33 goals against average in 10 ECHL games this season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 7, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.