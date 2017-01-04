Gameday - Adirondack (15-8-2-3) At Norfolk (6-20-4-0)
January 4, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
WHO: Adirondack Thunder (15-8-2-3) @ Norfolk Admirals (6-20-4-0)
WHAT: ECHL REGULAR SEASON GAME
WHEN: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 @ 7:15 PM
WHERE: Norfolk Score - Norfolk, VA
TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Thunder and Norfolk Admirals square off for the third time this season, the first meeting between the two teams in Virginia. Adirondack has claimed three of a possible four points from the season series to date, including a victory and an overtime loss in early December in Glens Falls.
CRAZY EIGHTS: The last time Adirondack and Norfolk squared off was on Saturday, December 10 at the Glens Falls Civic Center, culminating in an 8-1 victory for the Thunder. Adirondack's eight goal output was the highest in both season and franchise history for the Thunder. The evening featured 11 different Thunder players finding the scoresheet with a point, along with four different players who netted three or more points, led by four from both Mikkel Aagaard and Ty Loney.
HAT TRICK HERO: Forward Mikkel Aagaard collected the first hat trick of his professional career on December 10 against the Admirals, with three of his team's eight goals on the evening. Aagaard, who also collected an assist and a +3 rating, currently leads all first-year forwards on the Thunder with 15 points (7-8-15) in 19 games this season.
A DECEMBER TO REMEMBER: Adirondack rookie Dennis Kravchenko finished the month of December with 11 points (5-6-11) in just ten games played, making him the Thunder's highest scorer throughout the month. The 5-9 forward has amassed three multi-point games, including a career-high three points on December 10 against Norfolk. Kravchenko now has 12 points (5-7-12) in 13 games this season.
HOME ALONEY: Adirondack forward Ty Loney returned to the lineup on Saturday and collected a goal in the defeat against Reading. Loney, who tallied on the power play in the second period, now leads all Thunder skaters with 27 points (12-15-27) on the season, his second as a professional. Loney was named an alternate for the 2017 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic, to be held in Glens Falls on January 18.
UPWARDS AND ONWARDS: Forward Brian Ward earned his first AHL recall of the season as he signed a PTO with the Albany Devils on Friday afternoon and appearead in three games with the Devils over the weekend. Already in the AHL, defenseman Mathieu Brodeur has made his mark with the Syracuse Crunch as he collected his first goal of the season on 12/28 against Hershey. The 6-6 blueliner now has two points and a +5 rating in 11 games with Syracuse this season.
